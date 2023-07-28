Former Netherlands star served seven-year prison sentence for drug trafficking

Former Netherlands footballer David Mendes da Silva has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty of drug trafficking. The court hearing in Rotterdam on July 28 delivered the verdict, leaving the 40-year-old facing a substantial spell in custody, according to GOAL.

The charges against Mendes da Silva stem from his involvement in importing two consignments of cocaine, weighing 74 and 105 kilograms, respectively. However, he managed to avoid conviction on one count of co-perpetrating the import of a massive 1,300-kilo cocaine package.

Despite being acquitted on that specific charge, he was found guilty of preparing the import, which saw the related delivery intercepted and seized by customs officers.

According to the court's findings, Mendes da Silva resorted to bribery to facilitate his illicit activities. Specifically, he bribed a shipping clerk to gain information about the container carrying the shipment of cocaine. This insider knowledge allowed him to navigate the smuggling process effectively.

In exchange for this crucial information, the former Netherlands star received a payment of €50,000, while the employee involved received €100,000. In addition to his involvement in drug importation, Mendes da Silva was also found guilty of selling drugs.

These crimes came to light as part of a broader drug import investigation, which led to his arrest on his 40th birthday in August 2022.

Mendes da Silva's fall from grace is all the more shocking given his illustrious football career. As a professional player, he represented several clubs, including Sparta Rotterdam, Ajax, NAC Breda, AZ, Red Bull Salzburg, and Panathinaikos. His talent also earned him the honor of seven senior international caps for the Netherlands.

Netherlands Women share the spoils against USA Women in FIFA World Cup clash

The USA and the Netherlands engaged in a fierce battle, resulting in a gripping 1-1 draw. Co-captain Lindsey Horan emerged as the savior for the USWNT with a crucial second-half goal, keeping their hopes alive in Group E.

The Dutch side struck first blood in the 17th minute, courtesy of a brilliant long-range strike from Jill Roord, leaving the American team trailing at half-time. However, they didn't back down, setting the stage for an exhilarating final 20 minutes.

Horan, displaying her prowess, stepped up to the occasion in the 62nd minute. Positioned perfectly at the near post during a corner taken by Rose Lavelle, Horan unleashed a powerful header that left Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar with no chance to stop it.

Both teams had excellent opportunities to secure a late victory, resulting in a frantic and action-packed end to the game. However, despite the best efforts of both sides, the scoreline remained unchanged, and the match concluded in an enthralling 1-1 draw.