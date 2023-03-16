What word did Whoopi Goldberg say? Romani slur Gypped meaning explored as The View host issues apology

Whoopi Goldberg came under fire once again after using the word “gypped,” which is considered to be a Romani slur, during a recent episode of The View. The actress was reportedly discussing Donald Trump’s hush money payment scandal involving Stormy Daniels when she said:

“The people who still believe that he got, you know, gypped somehow, will still believe that he cared enough… about his wife to pay that money from his personal thing. I just don’t understand. If that was the case, then why all the subterfuge? Why is Michael Cohen paying for it?”

Mariana @lonestarherd "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg used the term "gypped"--a slur for gypsies--while discussing former President Donald Trump. "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg used the term "gypped"--a slur for gypsies--while discussing former President Donald Trump. https://t.co/iJcmQuKFHm

While Goldberg allegedly used the term to mean “cheated or swindled,” some people pointed out that the word was also used in a derogatory sense towards Romani people.

Shortly after, Whoopi Goldberg shared an apology video and said that although she did not use the words in a derogatory sense towards Romanis, she should have thought about the impact before using the word on TV:

“You know when you're a certain age you use words that you know from when you're a kid or you remember saying, and that's what I did today and I shouldn't have, I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it. But I didn't and I should have said ‘cheated,’ but I used another word and I'm really, really sorry.”

Goldberg also found herself in the middle of a controversy last year after making offensive comments about the Holocaust during an appearance on her show.

What does the term “gypped” mean?

The word “gypped” is sometimes used to define the act of cheating. However, it has a different connotation on etymological terms and is reportedly used as derogatory slang for people of Romani heritage.

According to The Merriam-Webster Dictionary, the term defines “being cheated, defrauded or swindled.” However, the site notes that on etymological terms it is “probably short for gypsy.”

Dictionary.com also confirms that the word means “to swindle, cheat, or defraud.” Meanwhile, it also notes that the term might have originated from the word “gypsy.”

The word “Gypsy” was often used to describe Romani people. The term “gypped” is considered to be derogatory towards people with Romani heritage and should be avoided in general conversations.

Twitter reacts to Whoopi Goldberg’s apology for using Romani slur

Whoopi Goldberg's apology for using a Romani slur left netizens divided (Image via Getty Images)

The View host Whoopi Goldberg recently shared an apology video for mistakenly using the Romani slur “gypped” during the latest episode of the show.

The award-winning actress clarified that she used the word to mean “cheated or swindled” but apologized for not thinking deeply before using the controversial term.

In the wake of Goldberg’s latest controversy, some took to Twitter to continue calling out the Till star.

We Need God NOW @Junellen33 Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes for Using an Ethnic Slur on ‘The View’: “I’m Really, Really Sorry”



Who cares..Whoop.... think twice before you speak... You are dishonest and just an old Hollyrat...time for you to go away. Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes for Using an Ethnic Slur on ‘The View’: “I’m Really, Really Sorry”Who cares..Whoop.... think twice before you speak... You are dishonest and just an old Hollyrat...time for you to go away. https://t.co/2Has51EZ5Q

TheBitchIsBack😋 @hotnostril @lonestarherd The others said nothing - silence is consent ….Isn’t that what liberals claim? @lonestarherd The others said nothing - silence is consent ….Isn’t that what liberals claim?

Donnie G Pleasant @g_pleasant Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for using Romani slur on 'The View': 'I'm really, really sorry'

If you care then why are constatly useing these word's ... Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for using Romani slur on 'The View': 'I'm really, really sorry' If you care then why are constatly useing these word's ...

However, many appreciated the actress for her apology and said that they were unaware of the word’s controversial meaning.

Shrampsteen 🇺🇸 @Shrampsteen They’re making a fake fuss about Whoopi Goldberg using the term “gypped” as a racial slur instead of “cheat.” When the context wasn’t referring to someone specifically as a gypsy. Smh. They’re making a fake fuss about Whoopi Goldberg using the term “gypped” as a racial slur instead of “cheat.” When the context wasn’t referring to someone specifically as a gypsy. Smh.

Aaron Myers @aaronmyers @TheView Well, I learned something today! Thanks for this teaching moment. I won’t say this in the future! @TheView Well, I learned something today! Thanks for this teaching moment. I won’t say this in the future!

Valerie Bourdain @ValerieBourdain @TheView As a 66 year old, I do appreciate this heartfelt apology. I’m horrified to think of common place sayings of the 60’s including the word she referenced. We all learn and grow. When we know better, we do better. @TheView As a 66 year old, I do appreciate this heartfelt apology. I’m horrified to think of common place sayings of the 60’s including the word she referenced. We all learn and grow. When we know better, we do better.

Cynthia S. Reyes @CynthiaSReyes @TheView @PinkyDonaldson I hear you, and understand. So much of our language contains harmful stereotypes, used so often over the centuries/decades, we can repeat them without even realizing. But once we know, we have to stop. And apologize too. Thanks for the reminder. @TheView @PinkyDonaldson I hear you, and understand. So much of our language contains harmful stereotypes, used so often over the centuries/decades, we can repeat them without even realizing. But once we know, we have to stop. And apologize too. Thanks for the reminder.

Xe Murray @XeMurray @TheView Love Whoopi. I had no idea anyone took offense. She’s educating me and many others bc I had no idea anyone found offense in the term. Thanks Whoopi for teaching us! @TheView Love Whoopi. I had no idea anyone took offense. She’s educating me and many others bc I had no idea anyone found offense in the term. Thanks Whoopi for teaching us! ❤️

✌️ @Terez76 @TheView I had no idea the origins of that word. Had I seen it written with gyp-(as others in this thread have shared),I would have understood, but It was used verbally in a way that I thought it was a word in the dictionary. Spelled jip-. Thank you for the insight. Will do better. had no idea the origins of that word. Had I seen it written with gyp-(as others in this thread have shared),I would have understood, but It was used verbally in a way that I thought it was a word in the dictionary. Spelled jip-. Thank you for the insight. Will do better. @TheView I 💯 had no idea the origins of that word. Had I seen it written with gyp-(as others in this thread have shared),I would have understood, but It was used verbally in a way that I thought it was a word in the dictionary. Spelled jip-. Thank you for the insight. Will do better.

Luna @Lunalovegoodyo @TheView I appreciate this so much. I too have used words/language that was common when I was younger but now completely inappropriate. We are all learning and we all make mistakes. @TheView I appreciate this so much. I too have used words/language that was common when I was younger but now completely inappropriate. We are all learning and we all make mistakes.

Jon 🏳️‍🌈 @jonisthemoment @TheView I’m 32 and I never even would’ve thought it was a slur or connect it to its origins. Well that’s good to know to stop using it going forward. @TheView I’m 32 and I never even would’ve thought it was a slur or connect it to its origins. Well that’s good to know to stop using it going forward.

dotherightthing @justice550 @TheView I’ve done the same. At 50, I’m not as “up to speed” as I should be. Habits die hard. Like my own slipups, I know Whoopi had no ill intention & is sorry for her gaff. We all need to have and extend Grace to others, as we are human and most of us are trying to do right by others. @TheView I’ve done the same. At 50, I’m not as “up to speed” as I should be. Habits die hard. Like my own slipups, I know Whoopi had no ill intention & is sorry for her gaff. We all need to have and extend Grace to others, as we are human and most of us are trying to do right by others.

Double Nickel Finest @NeneB50 Who have ever known that the word 'gypped' is considered as a slur. Man this world is too damn sensitive for me. Whoopi Goldberg just like some of us had no freaking idea. Who have ever known that the word 'gypped' is considered as a slur. Man this world is too damn sensitive for me. Whoopi Goldberg just like some of us had no freaking idea.

Last year, Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from The View for two weeks after saying that the Holocaust was “not about race” but “white supremacy” and “man's inhumanity to man.”

She later acknowledged the situation in an interview but faced further backlash for allegedly “doubling down” on her comments. The actress later explained that her interview was misunderstood and apologized for her inappropriate remarks about the genocide.

Poll : 0 votes