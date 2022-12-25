“They were not killing racial”: Whoopi Goldberg reiterates Holocaust views after The View controversy

American actress Whoopi Goldberg has once again made some controversial remarks on the Holocaust despite getting suspended from The View for the same earlier this year.

Trigger Warning: This article contains sensitive topics pertaining to the Holocaust. Reader's discretion is advised.

In an interview published by the UK's The Times, the 67-year-old personality stated that the Holocaust was not a "racial" crime but rather a "white-on-white" violence.

While promoting her film Till, she stated:

“My best friend said, ‘Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race.'”

While elaborating on how she thinks the Holocaust was not originally about race, Goldberg said:

"Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision."

Whoopi Goldberg said we should not believe that the "oppressor" Nazis thought the Holocaust served a racial purpose

During the interview, Janice Turner pointed out that the Nazis believed the Holocaust was racial, to which Whoopi Goldberg disagreed.

"Yes, but that's the killer, isn't it? The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They're Nazis. Why believe what they're saying?"

The Corrina, Corrina star said being Jewish was not the same as being Black because the latter was identifiable:

"It doesn't change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn't find them. That was the point I was making. But you would have thought that I’d taken a big old stinky dump on the table, butt naked."

Whoopi Goldberg, who was born Caryn Elaine Johnson, stated that her professional name is a nod to her far-off Jewish ancestry.

Earlier in February 2022, Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from her talk show, The View, for sharing her controversial views on the Holocaust.

"[The Holocaust] was not about race. It's not. It's about man's inhumanity to other man."

In her comments, she faced severe backlash online but doubled down on her views while appearing on Stephen Colbert's show before issuing an apology.

She stated that the Nazis had to "do the work" to figure out who the Jewish person was in contrast to a black person and that it was something "evil" and not based on skin. However, she apologized for making people angry and added that it was never her intention:

"People were very angry, and said no, we are a race. And I understand. I felt differently. I respect everything everyone is saying to me. I don't want to fake apologize. I am very upset that people misunderstood what I was saying."

Goldberg also admitted on the show that she did a "lot of harm" to herself by making remarks on the Holocaust.

Poll : 0 votes