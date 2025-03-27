A newly declassified CIA document has sparked intense speculation regarding the fate of the Ark of the Covenant, one of history's most elusive religious artifacts.

On March 26, 2025, the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States released new claims from an old document piece that the sacred gold-covered wooden chest is underground in the Middle East.

As a result, its history was explored, and the whereabouts of its last sightings were scrutinized.

According to Britannica, the Art of the Covenant was last mentioned in historical records during the Babylonian siege of Jerusalem in 587 BCE.

The mystery of the Ark of the Covenant deepens with a newly declassified CIA document

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, the CIA department released a new document that dates back to December 5, 1988, a long time since the Ark of the Covenant was lost.

As mentioned, the Ark was lost during the Babylonian siege of Jerusalem in 587 BCE, but as per Britannica, the exact disappearance time remains a mystery.

Furthermore, there are many theories regarding the Ark. Some suggest that the Babylonians destroyed the sacred gold-covered wooden chest, led by King Nebuchadnezzar II, when they looted the First Temple. Another theory indicates that the Israelites hid it.

In addition, some ancient texts like the Second Book of Maccabees mention that the Ark was taken to Egypt. However, the possibility of the Second Book of Maccabee could be genuine, as the new CIA documents indicate that the Ark of the Covenant is buried and hidden in the Middle East.

The CIA's claim emerged following the discovery of a 1988 document, which suggests the possibility that the Ark of the Covenant is located in the Middle East.

The document further indicates that the language spoken in the referenced area appears to be Arabic, and the visuals associated with the Ark reportedly resemble those of a mosque —

"This target is located somewhere in the Middle East as the language spoken by individuals present seemed to be Arabic. Visuals of surrounding buildings indicated the presence of Mosque Domes (?), (see page 12). Individuals in the area were clothed in virtually all white, had black hair and dark eyes wore one figure I homed in on moustache," the document reads.

Furthermore, the term "target" in documents refers to the Ark of the Covenant, and the documents suggest the Ark is inside a container and that container has another container inside —

"Target is a container. This container has another container inside of it. The target is fashioned of wood, gold and silver. The target is similar in shape to (AOL) coffin, and is decorated with seraphim," the document reads.

The Book of Exodus states that Bezalel, the son of Uri and grandson of Hur from the tribe of Judah, constructed the Ark of the Covenant with the assistance of Aholiab.

The Ark holds immense religious, historical, and cultural significance, particularly in Judaism and Christianity. As the Bible suggests, the sacred gold-covered wooden chest contains stone tablets of the Ten Commandments.

Also, the chest has never been opened since it was built. According to the CIA document, the Ark can only be opened by its authorities, and that will happen at the correct time.

No further update has been given as of now.

