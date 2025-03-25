"The shipping containers isn't an accident"— Internet reacts as Justin Bieber's recent Instagram post sparks conspiracy theory fears

One of Justin Bieber's Instagram posts from Sunday raised concerns among fans online. The first photo in the carousel showed Bieber in a large hood with his head down. Next was a childhood picture of the 31-year-old singer, and the third one showed a large shipping container.

Ad

However, after zooming in on the third photo, one can see a baby lying on his stomach on a blanket, facing the container. Bieber captioned the post:

"I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh"

Ad

The cryptic nature of Bieber's post prompted fans to speculate whether the photos held a deeper meaning that the singer intended to share. One person commented:

Fans react to Bieber's cryptic Instagram post. (Image via Instagram/@justinbieber)

Several others opined the containers in Bieber's Instagram post signified child trafficking.

Ad

"I believe all the conspiracies about child trafficking. There’s just too much evidence", wrote one X user.

"Definitely. I find it doubly interesting that the colors on the containers are similar to the colors in his childhood photo. Plus, you dont put a baby photo in a post with shipping containers unless you are eluding to child trafficking", another resonated with the thought.

Ad

Some speculated that Bieber was hinting he experienced abuse as a child—

"Beiber was abused, it's obvious. You can hear it in his music but he should take all that pain and expose all the demons behind child trafficking and the Hollywood machine. Then he can finally set himself free. It's no easy thing. I hope he finds the courage", said one individual.

Ad

"He's not trying to tell us about an old movie. I think he's telling us about what they're doing to the children; what they did to him", one more noted.

Some others demanded Justin Bieber be upfront about his thoughts if he had something to share with everyone.

"I'm tired of subliminal messages from celebrities. Say what you have to say or don't say anything at all", wrote one.

Ad

"Why be so cryptic. Why not come out and just spill the beans?", voiced another.

Some had theories unrelated to the aforementioned ones—

"He had a child last summer, so I’ll assume that’s a pic of his own baby. Perhaps remembering his own childhood and realizing what he missed out on", commented an X user.

Ad

"Maybe that he was taken away from his birth parents when he was a baby and traveled via shipping container to a new destination", said another.

Justin Bieber says he hates himself sometimes

In another Instagram post from Sunday, Justin Bieber shared a jamming session with a few others. However, his captions raised further concerns among fans as he wrote:

Ad

"I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic," he said, adding, "Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people"

Ad

This is not the first time Justin Bieber has concerned fans with his online posts or public appearances. Many have expressed their worries over the past few weeks about the singer's mental and physical well-being.

In an Instagram Story last week, Bieber said he has "always felt unworthy" and considers himself a "fraud" despite others placing their faith in him.

"if they only knew my thoughts/ How judgmental I am, how selfish I am," he wrote.

Ad

Justin Bieber also mentioned feeling "unqualified" and "unequipped" on most days. Last month, there were speculations that Bieber was under the influence of substances during his appearance at his wife Hailey Bieber's Rhodes pop-up event. However, the singer denied those rumors.

Justin Bieber has been the subject of public scrutiny since his rise to stardom. Both his personal and professional affairs have been analyzed by fans and others over the years. One of the major ongoing speculations about the singer involves his impending divorce from his wife, Hailey Bieber. However, the singer has not addressed or confirmed any of these theories.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback