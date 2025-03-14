"What in the Megamind is going on here?"—Internet reacts to Playboi Carti and Justin Bieber's FaceTime while eating pasta from Spotify plaque

Playboi Carti connected with Justin Bieber over FaceTime on March 13, 2025. The rapper was seen eating pasta from his one billion streams Spotify plaque. Carti called Beiber ahead of his highly anticipated album I AM MUSIC launch. According to Billboard's report, his third studio album was scheduled to release on March 14 at midnight EST. However, it got delayed by 3 hours.

The clip of their video call was uploaded on X by the user @PopBase. Netizens were seemingly amused to see Playboi Carti eating pasta during the FaceTime.

One netizen (@itzDango) jokingly compared Justin Bieber to Megamind, a popular cartoon supervillain, for his elongated head shape. The X user wrote:

"What in the Megamind is going on here?"

Another fan stated that using Spotify's billion-stream plaque as a dinner plate is something only Carti would do.

"Carti treating a billion-stream plaque like a dinner plate is the most Carti thing ever," a netizen wrote on X.

"That pasta look good that plaque look good justin look good GIVE US THE MUSIC AND VISUALS PLEASE @playboicarti," another person wrote.

"Carti living in a different universe—fine dining and flexing at the same time," an X user wrote.

Others criticized the rapper, with people commenting that they initially found the video clip "iconic" and then they recalled that the rapper doesn't visit his son Onyx. According to Vibe, Iggy Azalea stated in January 2025 that Playboi Carti had not made any effort to see their son in months.

"Am I the only one offended? Why is treating the plaque like nothing. They should IMMEDIATELY revoke this," a netizen wrote on X.

"Iconic as hell, then I remembered he doesn't visit his son," another X user wrote.

"I am excited for the time Carti's son will be able to make a diss track," a person wrote on X.

"Maybe learn from Justin on how to father his child," another netizen wrote.

Playboi Carti delayed the I AM MUSIC album release by three hours

Playboi Carti performs at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

According to Hypebeast's report, Playboi Carti's album, I AM MUSIC, was scheduled to release on March 14 at midnight EST. However, the rapper announced a delay on X on March 13. The album will come out at 3 am EST (12 am PST).

Along with the announcement, the rapper gave an official list of artists featured on the album. Artists such as Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, The Weeknd, Skepta, Young Thug, and Ty Dolla Sign are expected to be featured in the album. One artist's name is blacked out on the list, seemingly a mystery feature.

Erin Larsen, Playboi Carti's manager and Opium label's COO, told Billboard on September 3, 2024, that the rapper is giving his everything to the I AM MUSIC album. She said:

"He’s giving people his absolute best, things that he wants to put his stamp on. It delays the process. You don’t want to see the Mona Lisa in an art museum before it is a finished piece of work."

Playboi Carti's album, I AM MUSIC, will be released on March 14 at 3 am ET (12 am PST).

