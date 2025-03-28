When did Betty White die? US Postal Service releases Forever stamps in honor of Golden Girls comedian

The U.S. Postal Service is proud to announce the release of a new series of Forever stamps in honor of legendary actress and comedian Betty White.

Ad

On March 27, 2025, during the first-day-of-issue ceremony at the Los Angeles Zoo, the United States Postal Service released a postal stamp titled Forever in tribute to Betty Marion Ludden, an American actress and comedian.

White rose to prominence with her diverse television career, appearing in many notable projects, including The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls, and Hot in Cleveland. She died on December 31, 2021, at the age of 99.

US Postal Service pays tribute to Betty White with new stamps: Read more

Ad

On Thursday, March 27, 2025, the US Postal Service released its latest Forever Stamps to remember Betty White.

The stamp features White wearing a purple polka dot dress, hair kept in her signature style at neck length with mild waves, a dainty stud, minimal rosy makeup, and a sweet grin that completes the stamp. The stamp reads —

"Betty White Forever USA 2025."

The description of the stamp suggests that the USPS Forever stamp pays honor to White for her long and impactful career as an actor, TV personality, and animal advocate —

Ad

"Honor the life and legacy of actor, TV personality, and animal advocate Betty White (1922-2021), whose TV appearances spanned the history of the medium and delighted generations of fans," the description reads.

Dale Stephanos, the illustrator teacher at Suffolk University, designed the stamp for White. While at the first-day-of-issue ceremony, Stephanos, speaking to the media, suggested that while creating the stamp, he felt like working on the portraits of a "family member" —

Ad

"When I was working on the stamp surrounding myself with Betty White videos and pictures, I felt like I was working on a portrait of a family member. I wanted Betty's huge personality to take center stage," Stephanos said.

Ad

Furthermore, speaking with Today, Dale Stephanos indicated that he chose purple for the stamp as it represents "protest," as White had been a massive advocate of animal welfare and continued protesting for their wellness.

Stephanos further added that White remained calm while protesting, reflecting on her positive personality —

"She had such a positive personality. She never seemed angry, even though protest is a form of anger... She's one of those people who could get away with things that a lot of people couldn't because she was an older lady, and she had that sweet smile, and it's delivery — it was never mean," Stephanos said.

Ad

The Forever stamp features a genuine photograph of Betty White, captured by photographer Kwaku Alston in 2010. This same photograph by Alston was also prominently displayed on the cover of People Magazine's January 2022 issue, which was dedicated to White following her death.

According to People Magazine, the collectible stamp is now available in sheets of 20, priced at $14.60.

Ad

Betty White, who died on December 31, 2021, just 17 days before her 100th birthday, succumbed to a cerebrovascular accident, according to People Magazine.

The death certificate documents obtained following her demise read that she died peacefully in her sleep, and the documents further read that White also survived a similar stroke just six days before her passing.

The cause of strokes remains unknown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback