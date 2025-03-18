Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant drops heartfelt reaction as teacher instills 'Mamba mentality' among young buds

Kobe Bryant's "Mamba Mentality" has touched millions across the globe, both basketball fans and otherwise alike. The LA Lakers legend never cheated the mantra of success in life, one of the reasons why his unique approach to life continues to make its way across generations.

The video of a teacher teaching his toddler students the Mamba Mentality has gone viral on social media. The video showed the teacher telling his students to say "Kobe" whenever he makes the basketball shot and his pupils adorably follow his directions.

"Teaching my class 'Kobe,'" the teacher wrote in the video.

Touched by the teacher's tribute to Kobe, his wife Vanessa Bryant dropped a heartfelt reaction. She posted a series of 'hands forming a heart' emojis.

Vanessa Bryant's comment

She reposted the video on her Instagram story and captioned it with a heart emoji.

[Credit: IG/@vanessabryant

Kobe Bryant's Mamba Mentality continues to survive across generations. According to Bryant himself, the Mamba Mentality simply inspired people "to be able to constantly try to be the best version" of themselves.

Vanessa Bryant reacts to the moment when she stunned husband Kobe Bryant with a HORSE shot

As great as Kobe Byant was on the basketball court, the same couldn't be said about his wife Vanessa Bryant. However, it is hard to ignore the fact that she is the wife of one of the greatest who always dared to challenge the notion of impossibility, and Mamba once witnessed his love do the same.

A video by @mambabasketball24 on Instagram showed Vanessa making a behind-the-back shot while Kobe sat courtside in an empty arena after practice.

While Kobe sat stunned by the shot, Vanessa kept walking around bragging about her shot. The Lakers legend even asked the man behind if he captured the shot.

Take a look at the wholesome video.

She reposted the video on her IG story with a three-word reaction.

"MUSE - Chapter "V" ❤️," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@vanessabryant]

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa were together since she was 17 years old. They were married for almost 20 years before the Lakers legend died in a helicopter crash in 2020.

