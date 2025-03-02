Vanessa Bryant drops 3-word reaction while reliving the time she stunned Kobe with backward free throw

It was very hard for anyone to leave Vanessa Bryant's husband, Kobe Bryant, speechless on the basketball court. One of the few times the former NBA star was left stunned on the court was by his wife Vanessa, perhaps the most unlikely person to do so in his life.

In a video posted by @mambabasketball24 on Instagram on Saturday, Kobe Bryant was seen sitting in a chair during his practice while his wife was attempting a HORSE shot in front of him. Vanessa shortly left the LA Lakers star chilled with her backward free throw.

While Kobe sat courtside in disbelief, his wife kept dancing around, celebrating her trick shot. The couple then walked off the court.

Take a look at the video below.

Vanessa Bryant reposted the post on her Instagram story with a wholesome caption.

"MUSE - Chapter "V" ❤️," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@vanessabryant]

Kobe Bryant met his wife in 1999 when she was 17 years old. They got engaged when she turned 18 and got married in 2001. Vanessa Bryant shared four daughters, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri with her late husband. Sadly, Kobe and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter accident in 2020.

Vanessa Bryant reacts to old video of husband Kobe Bryant celebrating Eagles Super Bowl victory

After the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl earlier this year, a viral video of Philadelphia native Kobe Bryant went viral on social media. Seven years ago, when the Eagles had won their first Super Bowl in 2018, Vanessa Bryant had recorded a video of the Lakers legend celebrating the win.

The video showed Bryant holding his daughter Bianka while watching the end moments before the Eagles' victory against the New England Patriots. Kobe hilariously kept shouting and jumping around with Bianka in his arms, while Vanessa asked him to not scare their daughter.

Later, Vanessa reposted the post on her Instagram story with a caption.

"When Kobe celebrated his Eagles winning the Super Bowl in 2018," she captioned the post.

Vanessa Bryant's IG story [Credit: IG/@vanessabryant]

Born in Philadelphia to an NBA player father, Kobe Bryant was always a big sports fan. Although he moved to Europe with his father at an early age, he returned to the United States when he was 13 years old. His love for his home team, the Philadelphia Eagles, had remained with him since his childhood.

Bryant also grew up watching soccer and had a strong liking for it as well. However, when it came to basketball, the Lakers legend was Purple & Gold in his heart and soul and later became the very heart of the Lakers' identity.

