Vanessa Bryant reacts after Kobe Bryant's video celebrating Eagles' Super Bowl triumph with daughter resurfaces

The late, great Kobe Bryant once celebrated the Super Bowl win of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. Bryant would have done the same this year after the Eagles prevented the Kansas City Chiefs' quest for a three-peat. The Eagles won their second Super Bowl championship on Sunday after dominating the Chiefs 40-22.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, basketball fan page Hoops Central shared a throwback video of Bryant celebrating the Eagles' title win in 2018. He was at home with his family and was carrying her daughter Bianka.

The legend was jumping like a child as his favorite football team finally won its first-ever championship. Bryant was born and raised in Philadelphia and attended Lower Merion High School before being drafted in 1996.

Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, re-shared the throwback video in her Instagram stories. At that point, the LA Lakers superstar was enjoying retirement, with the Philadelphia Eagles championship win as the cherry on top.

Vanessa Bryant shared this on her IG stories. (Photo: @vanessabyrant on IG)

In 2018, Bryant's reaction went viral due to how excited he was in the Super Bowl Championship. The Philadelphia Eagles waited almost 60 years for their first-ever Super Bowl though they won three championships before the merger of the NFL and AFL.

Speaking to ESPN a few days after the win, Bryant explained his reaction to the victory.

"The spirit of the Eagle took a hold of me and I just could not contain myself, but I had to because I was holding a little one-year-old," Bryant said.

The five-time NBA champion would have loved to see his Eagles do it all again, this time against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP following Nick Foles footsteps.

Kobe Bryant once gave a pep talk for the Eagles

During a West Coast road trip in December 2017, the Philadelphia Eagles received a visit from Kobe Bryant during one of their practices. The die-hard Eagles fan gave the team a much-needed pep talk, helping them gain momentum heading into the final weeks of the season.

"Focus on the detail and the small little things, how to execute, execute, execute," Bryant said, according to Sports Illustrated. "Go over those things so much, and download them so much in your mind, that when you step out on the field to perform you can forget about them, because they’re just naturally there. That was the big message."

Bryant was not the only NBA player who supported the Eagles. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyle Lowry are all fans of the NFL franchise.

