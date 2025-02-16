Vanessa Bryant shares 2-word reaction to Kobe Bryant's former teammate and his wife's thoughtful gesture

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, showed fans that the Bryant and Gasol families are as close as ever. The businesswoman took to Instagram to express her appreciation for her late husband's former teammate Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine's kind gesture on Saturday.

Ad

Bryant shared a picture of a rose bouquet sent by the Gasol family and thanked the couple for their thoughtfulness with a two worded response:

"Thank You," she wrote adding a sticker on her story that bore the message and tagging the couple.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Vanessa Bryant's message to Pau Gasol and his wife on Instagram. (Credits: IG/Vanessa Bryant)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In 2008, Pau Gasol was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he developed a strong bond with Kobe Bryant. Together, they secured consecutive championships and during his time in L.A. with KB24, Pau earned a spot on the West All-Star team four times.

Ad

Trending

Bryant and Gasol shared a deep sense of brotherhood and were a close-knit team both on and off the court. Following Kobe's tragic death in 2020, Pau Gasol was among the first to reach out to his wife, Vanessa, expressing his commitment to supporting the Bryant family during this difficult time. This heartfelt gesture demonstrates that he is honoring his promise to his friend’s family.

Vanessa Bryant shares post for Kobe on Valentine's Day

On Friday, Vanessa Bryant remembered her late husband, Kobe Bryant, when she posted a picture of them on Instagram. The throwback image, posted on Valentine's Day, showed Kobe and her wearing matching black outfits, and she happily smiled beside him.

Ad

The emotional post showed the deep love she carried for the NBA legend as she posted the picture with a two-worded caption:

"Valentines Day. ❤️," she wrote remembering her spouse on the day for love.

Ad

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant first met in November 1999. At the time, Vanessa was working as a backup dancer for the rap duo Tha Eastsidaz, who were shooting a music video for their song "G'd Up." Kobe, who was on set to record a rap album, fell in love with Vanessa.

Six months later, the couple became engaged. They married in April 2001 at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Dana Point, California, with just 12 guests in attendance. The couple had four children, the eldest born in 2003 and the youngest in 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback