Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa rings in 'Year of the Snake' with iconic Black Mamba throwback video

Kobe Bryant remains arguably the greatest foreign sports figure in China. The late great NBA superstar was loved by the fans there and even the LA Lakers legend reciprocated the love.

Vanessa, Kobe's wife, followed the tradition her husband started years ago. Vanessa had a special message for Bryant's fans in China for the 2025 Year of the Snake (Jan. 29), which arrived for the first time since 2013 (occurs once every 12 years).

She reposted a post on her Instagram story, showing a golden snake on a red background.

Credit: IG/@vanessabryant]

Another post showed Mamba sending a Happa New Year message to his Chinese fans. Bryant started the video with a Happy New Year message in Chinese.

"I wish you all a Happy and Healthy year of the snake. A symbolizes intellighece, health and luck," Bryant said in the video.

[Credit: IG/@vanessabryant]

[Credit: IG/@vanessabryant]

Bryant's popularity in China had several reasons behind it.

After the 2000s, Nike became serious about making China its biggest market after the US and there was no bigger star to do so than Bryant himself. The star not only made trips to the country and played with the kids, but he also showed massive respect for Chinese arts and culture.

Moreover, Bryant also collaborated with the Chinese government through his "Kobe Bryant China Fund" and "Mamba and Mambacita Foundation" to spread Chinese culture in America.

Moreover, Bryant's ability to learn the new language made him highly favored among Chinese basketball fans.

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant honors her husband's memory big gesture toward LA fire victims

The Los Angeles wildfires have been the worst in the city's history. With thousands affected by it, Vanessa Bryant honored her late husband's memory.

Vanessa, with the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation, was present at Dodger Stadium on January 18. She and the foundation distributed 8000 shoes and apparel to the children affected by the LA wildfires.

Venessa wore a Mamba and Mambacita Foundation red color hoodie and the LA Dodgers cap.

Moreover, Venessa has also announced the release of her book "Mamba & Mambacita Forever" in honor of her late husband and daughter's memory. She announced on her social media that the book will be released on 19th August later this year.

The book is a collection of stories of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant who died with him in the airplane crash in 2020. The book also highlights Bryant's life as a family man and father to his daughters.

