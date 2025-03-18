When did Billy Idol last release an album? Singer says his upcoming musical project does not have a "bad track" in it

On March 17, 2025, punk rock singer-songwriter Billy Idol made an appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025. On the red carpet, he told USA Today that his upcoming ninth studio album, Dream Into It, has no bad tracks.

For the unversed, Billy Idol's last studio album, Kings & Queens of the Underground, was released 11 years ago in October 2014. Afterward, he dropped two EPs, The Roadside (2021) and The Cage (2022).

At the event, the singer told the media outlet he will go on tour after his album's release in April. He said:

"Yes, I've actually got a single out right now, Still Dancing, and there's an album coming out, Dream Into It. It's coming out on April 25th and then we've got a tour on April 29th."

When asked about his new music project and how he's feeling about it, he called it a killer album. He told his fans they could look forward to it and added:

"I think there's no bad track on the album. If you're into Billy Idol, it's a killer record. That's all I can tell you. I can't even believe it."

What did Billy Idol say about the tracks in Dream Into It?

Billy Idol Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame (Image via Getty)

Billy Idol sat down for an interview on radio station 93.1 Jack FM on February 26, 2025. The 69-year-old singer discussed the tracks in his upcoming album, Dream Into It. While talking about the track Still Dancing, he called the album his best record. He reminisced about the moment when he received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, describing it as an "amazing" experience. He said:

"Still Dancing had the most obvious sound of a Billy Idol record that you recognize, but at the same time it's really fresh and vital, and that's what I feel about the album. I feel that there's not a bad song on it, and I think it's probably one of my best records. Just being able to say that at this time in my life and being inducted into the Hall of Fame all in one go, it's pretty amazing."

The singer stated that his collaboration with Avril Lavigne on track 77 is about the time he came to America and everything that happened afterward. He shared the album's tracklist, which is the order of his life.

"There's a song 77 that talks about coming to America and going solo and then all the shenanigans that happened in between. So, it really does tell the story of my life. The track selection -- normally in the old days you always put the hit single first and the next best song second, but we really did this in the order of my life," he said.

He further mentioned that his duet with Joan Jett, Wildside, will be performed live on his tour called IT’S A NICE DAY TO… TOUR AGAIN.

"It's a duet with Joan. So, not only is she gonna be on the tour, but we'll probably be doing one of the songs live, I expect. We have done some gigs together, but we've never done a tour, so a lot of people are really excited about it as well… it seems like it's a good move," he said.

Billy Idol's tour will start on April 29 and will feature Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

