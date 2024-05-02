"I can have a glass of wine every now and again" — Billy Idol opens up about being "California sober" at this stage in his life

Billy Idol, the legendary rock and roller and punk icon, recently opened up about his relationship with sobriety. During an interview with People magazine on May 1, Idol explained his current approach, saying,

"I can have a glass of wine every now and again. I don't have to do nothing. But at the same time, I'm not the drug addict that I was in the peak '70s, '80s."

He shared his words shedding light on the journey through fame, addiction, and recovery, illustrating how he now maintains balance by adopting a "California sober" lifestyle that allows for occasional indulgence.

Billy Idol's Rebel Yell, a landmark album initially released in 1983, saw commercial success, peaking at number 6 on the US Billboard 200. Marking its legacy, the 40th Anniversary Expanded Edition of Rebel Yell, including new tracks and early versions, was released on April 26, 2024, in 2 CD, 2 LP, and Limited Edition 2 LP formats.

Billy Idol reflects on sobriety and recovery

In the same interview with People, Billy Idol credited his discipline to the people around him, noting that many of his friends and band members are sober.

"A lot of my friends from the old days are sober. Steve Stevens is sober, and Billy Morrison in my band is sober. There are people around me who are sober. That helps a lot," Idol said.

Speaking with ABC News on April 30, Idol also reflected on his journey away from addiction. He recounted how a near-death motorcycle accident in 1990 served as a catalyst for change, prompting him to reconsider his lifestyle.

"I really started to think I should try and go forward and not be a drug addict anymore," he said, elaborating how the experience prompted a gradual shift towards a more disciplined approach.

He explained to People about his current outlook on sobriety and how he manages to stay away from his addiction, stating,

"I just tell myself I can do what I want, but then I don't do it."

The Rebel Yell singer's journey towards sobriety and balance has been supported by his music, which he continues to create and perform. In his interview with ABC News, Idol highlighted the longevity of his work, remarking,

"The music has held up. These songs from 'Rebel Yell' really hold up. They're still fun to do."

This enduring passion for music is part of what has fueled Billy Idol's ongoing recovery.

Billy Idol speaks about his music

The Grammy nominee discussed his music in interviews with People and ABC News, providing insights into his career and the legacy of his work. Speaking to ABC News, Idol remarked,

"I really love what I do, and, you know, I really believe in what I'm doing, and, well, the music has held up. These songs from "Rebel Yell" really hold up. They're still fun to do, you know? So somehow other "Rebel Yell" lies without a face to them. They don't really get old. They seem to still be fresh somehow. I can't believe it."

Billy Idol spoke about the longevity of his music and its continued relevance in the particular industry.

In the same interview, the British-American rock icon also reflected on the unexpected growth of the punk movement that launched his career, stating,

"In the punk days, we were only doing it to, you know, sort of really had entertainment for the few other people that were into it. There was a very small scene, but then it kind of exploded. We never expected that."

Furthermore, Idol mentioned in his ABC News interview that reissuing Rebel Yell offered an opportunity to share unreleased tracks and early versions of songs that vary from their final forms. He also credited his collaboration with guitarist, Steve Stevens, showing how their partnership allows them to create new music and share it with fans.

The singer mentioned that this 40th Anniversary Expanded Edition of Rebel Yell includes unreleased tracks and early versions of songs, providing fans with insights into the album's development.

Billy Idol shared that previously unreleased songs like Love Don't Live Here Anymore and Best Way Out of Here were included. He also noted that reissuing the album allowed for variations and different renditions, revealing how songs like Flesh for Fantasy evolved from punk rock to groovy.