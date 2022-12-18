When did Cecily Strong join Saturday Night Live? Castmate departs show after 11 seasons

American actress and comedian Cecily Strong has bid farewell to her long tenure at NBC's Saturday Night Live.

The news was first announced by the official handle of the sketch comedy show on December 17, just hours before its final episode of 2022 aired on the channel.

Alongside a picture reading, "We'll miss you, Cecily," the caption read:

"Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it. We’ll miss you, Cecily!"

On her final episode, she appeared as Kimberly Guilfoyle in multiple segments and the cold opening. In the episode's Weekend Update segment, she portrayed the role of her famed recurring character Cathy Anne, who was bidding goodbye because she was going to jail.

“Everybody has to go to jail at some point, right? It’s my time now. I had a lot of fun here. And I feel really lucky that I have had so many of the best moments of my life in this place, and with these people that I love so much.”

Strong stated that she would be fine in prison since she has "friends on the inside," as pictures of former SNL members Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon flashed in prisoner attire. However, even while concluding, she did not reveal the reason for her exit.

Cecily Strong's departure was long anticipated by the SNL fans

Cecily Strong's departure was long anticipated by fans after she was absent from Saturday Night Live's season 48 premiere. At the time, fans speculated that she might be absent due to her one-woman show, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe, which was happening at Los Angeles' Mark Taper Forum.

Strong began her journey with Saturday Night Live in 2012 as a featured player. She joined as a repertory cast member the following next season and later joined Colin Jost at the Weekend desk. She was also nominated for the Emmy Awards in Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category in 2020 and 2021.

Cecily Strong returned to SNL after the Los Angeles show ended on October 23. This season marked Strong's 11th full season, which makes her the longest-running female cast member.

However, with her exit, she has joined a long list of former cast members, which includes Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Chris Redd, and Melissa Villaseñor.

During her appearance last week, Strong sang a Christmas song with her castmates and roasted Kanye West and Elon Musk.

After the final episode of season 46 premiered in 2021, Cecily Strong spoke to Entertainment Tonight to discuss her potential return to SNL.

"I'll be thrilled if I go back; I'll be thrilled if that was my last show."

Now that she has bid goodbye to Saturday Night Live, she will next appear on the upcoming season of AppleTV+'s Schmigadoon!

Poll : 0 votes