When does Fallout release on Amazon Prime? Date and timings, explored

Amazon Prime has announced its video-game TV series in the form of Fallout. Announced way back in June 2020, the series saw its conception only three months after The Last of Us was announced.

However, following a range of delays mostly related to the story's direction, Amazon Prime finally announced the highly-anticipated show's release date. The likes of Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner were hired as showrunners in January 2022, with the cast being revealed in the following months.

Amazon Prime’s Fallout will seal most notably with the character of Lucy, set to be portrayed by Ella Purnell. Set in a post-apocalyptic society reeling with a resource war in what was described as a ‘retro-futuristic’ society, Fallout will be the first ever TV iteration of the epic game series.

Set to be released in a matter of weeks on April 11, 2024, we look at everything fans will want to know to watch it once Fallout premieres.

Where to watch Fallout? Everything you need to know

First and foremost, especially fans of the video game series will be delighted to find out that Maximus and The Ghoul are also set to feature heavily in the series. The fan-favorite characters will be portrayed by Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins, respectively, and will see an ensemble cast filled with talented faces.

Eight episodes are set to be exclusively premiered on Amazon Prime and drop simultaneously at 12:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime. While Amazon Prime tends to release episodes one at a time, Fallout will follow a Netflix-style release pattern, with all eight episodes set to be released simultaneously.

Alongside the actors mentioned above, the following faces are all part of the cast:

Kyle MacLachlan as Hank, Lucy's father, and a Vault Overseer

Xelia Mendes-Jones

Mike Doyle as Mr. Spencer

Moisés Arias as Norm, Lucy's brother

Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus

Cherien Dabis as Birdie

Dale Dickey as Ma June

Matty Cardarople as Huey

Sarita Choudhury

Michael Emerson as Wilzig, an enigmatic wanderer who aids Lucy

Leslie Uggams

Chris Parnell

Frances Turner

Dave Register as Chet

Zach Cherry

Rodrigo Luzzi as Reg

Annabel O'Hagan as Steph

Matt Berry

As is evident, some of the character details concerning Fallout Season 1 have not been released. The series has been in production for a long time and was shot in multiple locations, including California, West Virginia, Las Vegas, Boston, and Washington, D.C.

A teaser trailer was also released, but it does not delve into the plot and only adds to the mystery surrounding the series' direction. In the video game series, Lucy is seen venturing out of her ‘vault’ in the game series, thrust into an unsafe world filled with life-threatening dangers.

Fans expect some stunning visuals to be present in the show, with the retro-futuristic aesthetics seemingly followed to a tee concerning the series.

Fallout will be released on April 11 on Amazon Prime.