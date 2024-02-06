On February 6, 2024, a clip resurfaced on social media featuring the founder of BTS, Bang Si-hyuk during his exclusive interview with CNN discussing the HYBE SM deal. He talked about the potential crisis and slowdown in the K-pop industry with the journalist.

Bang appeared for an interview with CNN's Richard Quest last year, and their talks surfaced online in March 2023.

Bang Si-hyuk professionally known as Hitman Bang is a highly respected and prominent South Korean composer, producer, lyricist, and the founder of Big Hit Music. He is credited as the backbone and founder of the globally renowned K-pop group BTS.

In response to the journalist's questions regarding the possible decline and crisis in the K-pop industry, Bang Si-hyuk affirmed that there is indeed a reduced demand in the market. As fan clips quickly went viral on social media, fans agreed with him and one user stated:

"Interested in BTS": Fans agree with the Bang Si-hyuk's insights about the slowdown of K-pop industry in the market

When the journalist questioned the international growth of the K-pop industry and its sudden slowdown the founder of Big Hit Music responded by sharing meaningful insights:

"K-pop isn't as popular in the market as you might think. Globally, it doesn't have a significant market share. Conversely, Latin music and Afrobeats are rapidly gaining popularity. So, given our position, increasing exposure is crucial."

The journalist then questioned whether the industry's craze would gradually fade, drawing parallels with the 1970s and 80s when certain prominent producers disappeared over time. Bang Si-hyuk responded and expressed his major concern:

"That is my primary concern. Examining our export indicators and streaming growth, the slowdown is evident. It would be fortunate if this is a temporary phenomenon caused by BTS's military enlistment but I doubt that."

He further added,

"As you mentioned, K-pop as a genre might be in a precarious state showing signs of a slowdown. This is one of the reasons I've been more aggressive about this takeover."

He focused on the dire need to increase the exposure of the K-pop industry in the international market and stated:

"We absolutely need to raise awareness levels in the global market."

As the video went viral on social media, fans praised Bang Si-hyuk agreeing with his insightful observations about the industry's slowdown. They feel that the Western audience is anticipating BTS's comeback but is not as interested in other K-pop groups.

Here are some of the reactions:

Bang elaborated on the steps he is taking to enhance the international exposure of the K-pop industry. He said that he is "acquiring labels and management companies in America to establish the necessary infrastructure."

Notably, the seven members of BTS are currently enlisted for their mandatory military service and they are reported to reunite as a group in 2025.