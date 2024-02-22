When was Hydeia Broadbent diagnosed with HIV? Noted activist who appeared on Oprah Winfrey's show as a child, dies at 39

Renowned American AIDS activist Hydeia Broadbent, known for being a part of the "first generation of children born HIV positive," passed away on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Her father, Loren Broadbent, announced the news in a Facebook post, stating:

"With great sadness, I must inform you all that our beloved friend, mentor and daughter Hydeia, passed away today after living with Aids since birth."

He added,

“Despite facing numerous challenges throughout her life, Hydeia remained determined to spread hope and positivity through education around HIV/AIDS.”

Hydeia was diagnosed with HIV at the age of three and developed AIDS at the age of five. Despite all odds, she lived to the age of 39.

Hydeia Broadbent was 11 years old when she appeared on Oprah

Hydeia Broadbent was the face of children with HIV/AIDS, fighting the stigma surrounding the disease, especially in the African American community.

Born on June 14, 1984, she was 3 years old when she was diagnosed as HIV positive, a virus that causes AIDS. It was passed down from her mother, an IV drug user who abandoned her at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas. Doctors at the time predicted she would not live beyond the age of 5.

Hydeia was adopted by Loren and Patricia Broadbent, who encouraged her to share her story. She initially tagged along with Patricia, who is a social worker focused on speaking publically about HIV/AIDS to reduce the stigma around the virus and help children diagnosed with HIV at the time.

By the time she was 6 years old, Hydeia Broadbent began speaking publically. The activist has since appeared on national television programs including The Oprah Winfrey Show, 20/20, Good Morning America, and the Nickelodeon special, A Conversation with Magic Johnson.

During her interview with Oprah, the young activist opened up about her struggles with the early symptoms of AIDS. She stated:

"I had fungus in my brain, blood infections, and pneumonia. I went cold blue a couple of times. And that's when I was about five."

When the famous talk show host questioned her what the hardest part of living with the disease was the teary-eyed child stated it was losing friends due to the stigma attached to HIV/AIDS. Hydeia Broadbent also opened up about her mental struggles. At one point she stopped taking her medicines due to "life issues."

In her conversation with Magic Johnson, Broadband remarked she just wanted people to know "we're just normal people." 20 years later Johnson would tell CNN the moment was pivotal for him.

"That very moment was both sad and inspirational. It made me want to do more to bring awareness to the disease and educate people so that no one would have to feel the way she did that day."

In her 1996 appearance at the Republican National Convention, Broadbent famously quoted, "I am the future, and I have AIDS." The activist worked with the Let's Stop HIV Together campaign started by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and even helped set up the Hydeia L. Broadbent Foundation.

Hydeia Broadbent's family published You Get Past the Tears: A Memoir of Love and Survival in 2002 detailing their experiences and struggles.

Hydeia's father, Loren Broadbent set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with her funeral services.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE