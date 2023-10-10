What did Payton Shires do? Charges explored as Ohio social worker arrested for allegedly exploiting teen

24-year-old Payton Shires, a licensed social worker was taken into custody on Friday, October 6, 2023, on suspicion of s*xually exploiting a 13-year-old client. The alleged victim's mother reported Shires on September 27, which prompted an investigation into the case. WBNS reported that she was then arrested by the Columbus Division of Police SWAT team on Friday.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to s*xual assault of a minor. Readers' discretion is advised.

Shires has been booked into the Franklin County Corrections Center and has been charged with unlawful s*xual conduct with a minor, as per a report by WSYX-TV.

Ohio social worker Payton Shires allegedly filmed herself sharing an intimate moment with the 13-year-old

On Friday, October 6, Payton Shires, a social worker from Ohio, was taken into custody for allegedly establishing a s*xual relationship with one of her minor clients. The social worker had recently received her license on June 12, 2023.

The license was expected to be valid for about two years. According to authorities, she reportedly established illicit contact with the teen at least twice in September, when she was supposed to counsel him.

She was reportedly arrested on her 24th birthday on Friday, October 6. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, Shires has been charged with unlawful s*xual conduct with a minor.

Law&Crime reported that Shires was also an employee at the National Youth Advocate Program in Mount Sterling (NYAP).

Shires allegedly asked the victim via text if he had shown "the videos or the messages" to his mother. The Columbus Dispatch reported that the alleged victim's mother saw the text in question and called the cops as she believed that "something inappropriate was happening" between the duo.

The alleged victim's cell phone was handed over to the cops, who conducted forensic tests on it. They then found videos capturing the teen and Shires engaging in an illicit relationship.

Shires allegedly admitted on a phone call set up by the cops that she had an inappropriate relationship with the teen

On Thursday, police set up a phone call between the teen, his mother, and Payton Shires, where the social worker reportedly admitted to being intimate with the minor.

After the arrest, NYAP said:

"We have a non-negotiable commitment to do what is best for children, youth and their families and have an abiding faith that every person has an innate ability to learn, grow and develop."

It further stated:

"We provide opportunities and resources to youth and families through our innovative programs and services, and we strongly support and offer guidance to our dedicated foster parents."

NYAP confirmed that they are cooperating with the investigation. The suspect made her first court appearance on Saturday, and a bond of $500,000 was set in her case by Judge Mike McAllister.

Payton Shires has been booked into the Franklin County Corrections Center. According to court records, the next court appearance is set for October 16, 2023.