What did Sydney Powell do? Ohio woman convicted of violently murdering her mother in 2020

Sydney Powell, a 23-year-old from Akron, Ohio, was found guilty of killing her mother by a jury on September 20, 2023. Sydney was convicted of her mother Brenda Powell's murder which took place in March 2020. The now 23-year-old was 19 when she beat Brenda with a frying pan before stabbing her to death. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, three defense experts had claimed during the trial that Powell suffered from schizophrenia.

Brenda Powell, who was 50 years old at the time of her death was found heavily injured in her house in Scudder Drive in Akron on March 3, 2020. According to the New York Post, when the police arrived at the house, they rushed Brenda and Sydney to a hospital where the former succumbed to her injuries.

Sydney Powell's sentencing is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 28, 2023. The Summit County Sheriff's Officer confirmed that Sydney could receive a maximum of life in prison with possible parole after 15 years for her crimes.

Sydney Powell found guilty by a jury in the Summit County Common Pleas courtroom

As mentioned earlier, Sydney Powell killed her mother, Brenda Powell on March 3, 2023. When the police arrived at Brenda's house in Ohio, they found her unconscious body and while she was shifted to a hospital, she was soon declared dead.

Police then identified the then-19-year-old Sydney as the suspect and for the last three years, she has been accused of killing her mother. However, three years after the incident, Sydney was found guilty of killing Brenda Powell. She was convicted of murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office issued a news release on September 20, 2023. They stated that in March 2020, Sydney Powell hit Brenda on the head with an iron pan before stabbing her multiple times in the neck.

Sydney reportedly killed her mother as she had just learned that she was kicked out of school and didn't want her mother to find out. According to CourtTV, Sydney was speaking to someone from the University of Mount Union, where she used to be a student, while she was attacking her mother. It was reported that a person from the university placed a welfare call for the house after they heard Sydney screaming and shouting at someone during the call.

According to People, the defense team argued that since Sydney was diagnosed with schizophrenia, she should not be held liable for her actions.

Prosecution's expert said that Sydney did not fit the criteria of the defense of insanity

One of the three defense experts, James Reardon, stated that Sydney had allegedly had a psychotic episode at the time of the attack. The New York Post reported that Powell allegedly considered her mother as her best friend. Meanwhile, the prosecution's psychologist, Sylvia O’Bradovich, stated that Sydney did not meet the criteria of insanity when she attacked her mother.

However, O'Bradovich did note that Sydney had mental health issues including borderline personality traits, malingering, and an anxiety disorder.

Assistant Prosecutor Brian Stano said that after Sydney stopped attacking her mother with a pan, she presumably went to grab a knife.

"She had to switch weapons and keep attacking her. Just the knife just in the neck multiple times? That is purposeful. That is trying to end someone," Stano noted.

Stano added that Sydney possibly attacked her mom because she was scared that her secret of getting kicked out of school would be revealed. News outlets tried reaching out to Defense lawyer Donald Malarcik, who refused to comment.

As mentioned earlier, Sydney Powell's sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 28, 2023.