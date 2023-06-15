Watch: Orlando police officer Alexander Shaouni arrested after bodycam video captured a reckless speeding incident

Orlando police officer Alexander Shaouni reportedly drove 80 mph in a 45 mph zone in his marked patrol SUV without any lights or sirens activated on June 6, 2023. Body camera video released by Seminole County Sheriff's office revealed that a deputy marked the SUV that was speeding.

Although the deputy had to speed as well, the SUV wouldn't pull over despite lights and sirens from the Seminole County's deputy. The New York Post reported that Officer Alexander Shaouni was arrested on June 9, 2023, and is facing criminal charges.

Orlando police officer started an altercation with the deputy

The bodycam footage from Seminole County Sheriff's Office showed that the sheriff's deputy spotted the Orlando Police Department patrol SUV speed past him. The deputy turned on his lights and siren and took a turn in a nearby driveway as he followed the speeding squad car.

The New York Post reported that by the time the sheriff's deputy turned around, Orlando police officer Alexander Shaouni was nowhere to be found. The deputy had to speed up and drive in at a three-digit high speed as followed Shaouni on the two-lane road.

CBS News reported that the arrest report stated the Seminole County Sheriff's deputy had to speed up over 90 mph to catch Officer Shaouni when he refused to pull over.

The New York Post reported that bodycam footage shows when the sheriff's deputy finally caught up to the speeding squad car, Officer Shaouni apparently activated his own lights on and pulled over shortly after.

The bodycam footage by Seminole County Sheriff's Office show that after finally pulling over, Officer Shaouni got into an altercation with the sheriff's deputy. According to the bodycam footage, after getting out of the Orlando Police Department patrol SUV, Officer Shaouni went up to the sheriff's deputy. He asked the latter what he was doing and questioned why the deputy was trying to pull him over as he was on his way to work.

When the sheriff's deputy explained that Officer Shaouni was going 80 mph on the road with a speed limit of 45 mph, the latter pointed to his uniform, with an Orlando police vest. He said that he was going to work and asked the deputy what it looked like Shaouni was dressed for.

The bodycam footage shows the sheriff's deputy introducing himself and conducting a traffic stop. He goes on to ask Officer Shaouni for his driver's license for identification.

The New York Post reported that Officer Shaouni refused to provide his driver's license, got back into his patrol car, and took off, leading to another chase for the sheriff's deputy.

Orlando police officer was relieved of his duties pending a review

The New York Post reported that after the failed traffic stop, officials identified Officer Shaouni through his badge and police cruiser number. Additionally, the bodycam video footage also revealed his name written across the chest of his police vest.

In a statement to WESH 2 News, the Orlando Police Department said that the Seminole County Sheriff's Office notified them about the incident that took place on Friday. They said that they were told that OPD Officer Alexander Shaouni was involved in the speeding incident that resulted in criminal charges.

The statement added:

"Officer Shaouni has been relieved of duty pending the Seminole County Sheriff’s criminal investigation and OPD’s Internal Affairs investigation."

Officer Shaouni is facing charges of reckless driving, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer with their lights and sirens activated, and resisting an officer.

