“How is this guy not behind bars?”: Netizens divided after video of Chris Brown’s altercation with Usher and Teyana Taylor makes rounds on social media

American singer Chris Brown was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with singer Usher after the duo were seen arguing in a public space. As per a video obtained by TMZ, Brown can be seen allegedly arguing with singer Teyana Taylor during his birthday party at Las Vegas' Skate Rock City roller rink on May 5.
Then, Usher is seen trying to calm Brown down, who ultimately begins cursing while skating away. As per the outlet, the Under the Influence singer was allegedly upset that Taylor was not paying attention to him while he was trying to talk to her at the birthday party.
Things reportedly got out of hand, and eyewitnesses at the scene saw Usher seemingly having a bloody nose after the two went away from the skating rink in the parking lot.
After the news went viral, Twitterati was shocked at Chris Brown's alleged behavior and slammed him, with one of them stating:
Twitter reacts to Chris Brown's alleged fight with Usher
After the news of Chris Brown and Usher engaging in an altercation went viral, Twitterati was divided. Several users slammed the Forever singer for being abusive since he has had a history of altercations in the past. Others refused to believe that the duo were physically fighting and said that if they were, why is the video not available online.
Reportedly, before the verbal and physical altercation took place, Usher and others at the party sang Happy Birthday to the singer, who was born on May 5.
After that, TMZ reported that Chris Brown began yelling at Teyana Taylor, which is when Usher intervened. He began cursing at Taylor and the DJ Got Us Falling in Love Again singer before he left the rink along with his crew.
Usher apparently took off his skates to go look for Brown, and an eyewitness told TMZ that he was seen going behind a line of charter buses in the parking lot, where Brown and his entourage supposedly went.
According to the eyewitness, Usher emerged "a short time later" with what seemed to be a bloodied nose.
This is not the first time that Brown has allegedly engaged in a physical altercation. In 2009, Brown pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault for beating up Rihanna, his then-girlfriend. Since then, Brown has been embroiled in a mountain of legal trouble.
He also had a five-year restraining order against him by his former partner, Karrueche Tran, for allegedly becoming angry towards her for not returning money and gifts he gave her during their relationship.