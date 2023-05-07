“How is this guy not behind bars?”: Netizens divided after video of Chris Brown’s altercation with Usher and Teyana Taylor makes rounds on social media

American singer Chris Brown was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with singer Usher after the duo were seen arguing in a public space. As per a video obtained by TMZ, Brown can be seen allegedly arguing with singer Teyana Taylor during his birthday party at Las Vegas' Skate Rock City roller rink on May 5.

Then, Usher is seen trying to calm Brown down, who ultimately begins cursing while skating away. As per the outlet, the Under the Influence singer was allegedly upset that Taylor was not paying attention to him while he was trying to talk to her at the birthday party.

Things reportedly got out of hand, and eyewitnesses at the scene saw Usher seemingly having a bloody nose after the two went away from the skating rink in the parking lot.

After the news went viral, Twitterati was shocked at Chris Brown's alleged behavior and slammed him, with one of them stating:

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Chris Brown's alleged altercation with Usher. (Image via @PopBase/Twitter)

Twitter reacts to Chris Brown's alleged fight with Usher

After the news of Chris Brown and Usher engaging in an altercation went viral, Twitterati was divided. Several users slammed the Forever singer for being abusive since he has had a history of altercations in the past. Others refused to believe that the duo were physically fighting and said that if they were, why is the video not available online.

Domo @DapperDomo Y’all be giving Chris Brown grace since I was in high school. I turn 30 next month, maybe he just is a bad person bro. Y’all be giving Chris Brown grace since I was in high school. I turn 30 next month, maybe he just is a bad person bro.

El Maestro @PittsfallII Chris Brown and Usher meeting in the parking lot after his birthday party Chris Brown and Usher meeting in the parking lot after his birthday party https://t.co/vQC5lXrC5V

Get Her, Jade! @keatingssixth Chris Brown has been violent to every type of relationship possible with women in his life. Girlfriends, his own momma, friends, colleagues, strangers. I feel so bad for his daughter. Chris Brown has been violent to every type of relationship possible with women in his life. Girlfriends, his own momma, friends, colleagues, strangers. I feel so bad for his daughter.

Reid @RVAReid Chris Brown will never change because he’ll never be forced into any real contrition. His celeb friends and fans will always find an excuse and plead for grace. Chris Brown will never change because he’ll never be forced into any real contrition. His celeb friends and fans will always find an excuse and plead for grace.

Her. @JusMeRae Now why they saying Chris Brown jumped Usher?! Now why they saying Chris Brown jumped Usher?! https://t.co/eo5wg7K0fE

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Brown and Usher's altercation.

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Brown and Usher's altercation. (Image via @PopBase/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Brown and Usher's altercation. (Image via @Glock_Topickz/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Brown and Usher's altercation. (Image via @PopBase/Twitter) Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Brown and Usher's altercation. (Image via @PopBase/Twitter)

ThereGoTerry @ThereGoTerry So now.. Usher got online and showed y’all his face isn’t messed up, per how the blogs reported.. and now Chris Brown is on stage performing AT Usher’s event.



but we supposed to believe CB and his goons jumped Usher THE Raymond and busted his nose and ribs.



Ok. So now.. Usher got online and showed y’all his face isn’t messed up, per how the blogs reported.. and now Chris Brown is on stage performing AT Usher’s event. but we supposed to believe CB and his goons jumped Usher THE Raymond and busted his nose and ribs.Ok.

Steve? @DwayneJay That Chris Brown and Usher story gotta be fake cuz ain’t no way…. That Chris Brown and Usher story gotta be fake cuz ain’t no way…. https://t.co/E7cy2JQTYl

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Brown and Usher's altercation.

Reportedly, before the verbal and physical altercation took place, Usher and others at the party sang Happy Birthday to the singer, who was born on May 5.

After that, TMZ reported that Chris Brown began yelling at Teyana Taylor, which is when Usher intervened. He began cursing at Taylor and the DJ Got Us Falling in Love Again singer before he left the rink along with his crew.

Usher apparently took off his skates to go look for Brown, and an eyewitness told TMZ that he was seen going behind a line of charter buses in the parking lot, where Brown and his entourage supposedly went.

Episodes @episodesent TMZ has acquired footage showing the events leading up to a potential altercation between Usher and Chris Brown, during which Chris was allegedly seen yelling at Teyana Taylor.



TMZ has acquired footage showing the events leading up to a potential altercation between Usher and Chris Brown, during which Chris was allegedly seen yelling at Teyana Taylor. https://t.co/TSzETzba3O

According to the eyewitness, Usher emerged "a short time later" with what seemed to be a bloodied nose.

This is not the first time that Brown has allegedly engaged in a physical altercation. In 2009, Brown pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault for beating up Rihanna, his then-girlfriend. Since then, Brown has been embroiled in a mountain of legal trouble.

He also had a five-year restraining order against him by his former partner, Karrueche Tran, for allegedly becoming angry towards her for not returning money and gifts he gave her during their relationship.

Poll : 0 votes