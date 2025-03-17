"When I see an opportunity to make a film better, I take it" - Harvey Weinstein responds to Julia Stiles feeling "slimy" in 'Down to You' dance scene

Former movie producer, Harvey Weinstein, recently responded to Julia Stiles' feeling "slimy" working with him on the 2000 romcom, Down to You. During her appearance on the Films to be Buried podcast last week, the actress criticized Weinstein for introducing a dancing sequence during the movie's reshoots.

Stiles explained that because of the success of her past films like 10 Things I Hate About You, which saw her dancing, Weinstein wanted to "capitalize" on the "trend." However, she felt the sequence was misplaced for the story and her character.

On Sunday, March 16, 2025, the former producer defended the scene in a statement to The Daily Beast, writing:

"As a filmmaker, I’ve always sought ways to elevate a project, and when I see an opportunity to make a film better, I take it."

Weinstein reasoned that he felt that including the scene would "enhance" both the film’s "appeal" and the "chemistry" between its lead actors—Julia Stiles and Freddie Prinze Jr.

"It’s not adding to the story"—Julia Stiles about the

Down to You dance sequence

Down to You is a 2000 romcom directed by Kris Isacsson. The film centers around Al (played by Freddie Prinze Jr.) and Imogen (played by Julia Stiles), who meet in college and go through the ups and downs of falling in love at a young age.

Stiles, in her Films to be Buried podcast interview, praised Isacsson, calling him a "very, very intelligent, capable guy" who wrote a "very good" script. However, she claimed things took a turn when Harvey Weinstein "got his hands on it."

It is worth noting that Weinstein's production studio, Miramax, had the rights to distribute the film.

"Because of the success of Save the Last Dance, or the success of 10 Things I Hate About You, with me dancing on the pool table, (he) needed to have me dancing in the film," Julia Stiles told host Brett Goldstein.

The Prince & Me star elaborated that Weinstein wanted to "capitalize" on the trend's success. Julia Stiles explained that she loved dancing and could make an entire project centered around it. But in the case of Down to You, it didn't "make sense" for the storyline or her character. Calling it "dumb" and "unimaginative," she continued:

"I felt so slimy doing it the whole time," adding, "It was annoying. Because I was like, ‘Well, this is so cheap, and it’s not adding to the story.’"

In defense of the additions, Harvey Weinstein praised Julia Stiles' acting prowess, calling her "talented and charismatic." He explained that she was also a great dancer, so things her fans "really wanted" to see. The former producer reasoned that including the dance sequence was an "instinct" that ultimately elevated the project. He continued:

"That same instinct led David O. Russell and me to cast Julia in Silver Linings Playbook, where she once again delivered a standout performance."

Harvey Weinstein Appears In Court For Hearing In His S*x Crime Case (Image Source: Getty)

Harvey Weinstein has been in prison since 2020 after being convicted of a third-degree r*pe of a woman and a first-degree criminal s*x act against another. His alleged misconduct was what sparked the #metoo movement (a global awareness campaign against the rampant r*pe culture).

Initially, courts sentenced Weinstein to 23 years in prison. However, a New York appellate court overturned the ruling last year. Since then, the former producer has been held at Riker Island, awaiting trial, which is scheduled to begin April 15, 2025.

