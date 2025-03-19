When did Kristina Khorram join Combs Enterprises? Diddy’s former chief of staff and co-defendant in lawsuits denies enabling his alleged assaults

Kristina Khorram, Sean "Diddy" Combs' former chief of staff and co-defendant in lawsuits, gave her statement to Rolling Stone on March 18, 2025. In her statement, she denied being involved in Combs' alleged assaults.

According to Complex's report dated March 19, Kristina Khorram was a senior executive at Combs Enterprises in 2013. She later became Chief of Staff in 2020. Then, in 2021, Combs posted about Khorram on his Facebook account, calling her his "right hand" who ran everything for him. He wrote,

"Meet Kristina Khorram, Chief of Staff at Combs Enterprises. Kristina aka KK keeps everything in my life and my business running. She’s been my right hand for the last 8 years and has consistently proven to execute and get shit done. Don’t know how I’d function without her."

On March 18, Kristina Khorram told Rolling Stones that she has been accused of "horrific accusations" in various lawsuits regarding Combs. She claimed the accusations deeply affected herself and her family, and she denied being involved in the alleged acts. She said,

"For months, horrific accusations have been made about me in various lawsuits regarding my former boss. These false allegations of my involvement are causing irreparable and incalculable damage to my reputation and the emotional well-being of myself and my family. I have never condoned or aided and abetted the s*xual assault of anyone."

She continued,

"Nor have I ever drugged anyone. The idea that I could be accused of playing a role in — or even being a bystander to — the r*pe of anyone is beyond upsetting, disturbing, and unthinkable. That is not who I am and my heart goes out to all victims of s*xual assault. I am confident that the allegations against me will be proven to be untrue."

What are the allegations against Diddy's former "right hand," Kristina Khorram?

Sean Combs (Image via Getty)

According to Complex's report, producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed a sexual harassment and assault lawsuit against Diddy in February 2024. In the lawsuit, the producer compared Kristina Khorram to Ghislaine Maxwell and Diddy to Jeffrey Epstein. For the unversed, Ghislaine Maxwell is convicted of s*x trafficking.

As reported by The New York Post on September 17, 2024, Lil Rod claimed in an amended suit that Khorram allegedly instructed all domestic employees working for Combs to carry a fanny pack with cocaine, GHB, ecstasy, marijuana gummies, and a pink drug called Tuci so that he could have easy access to the drugs.

As per Complex's report, Combs' former executive assistant, Phil Pines, filed a lawsuit in December 2024, wherein he accused Khorram of allegedly telling him to buy s*x toys, baby oil, Plan B pills, candles, lube, and mood-lighting for Diddy's parties.

In the lawsuit, Pines also mentioned one incident when he tried to talk to Khorram about Diddy allegedly kicking a woman. She then reportedly urged Pines to keep quiet about it.

According to USA Today on March 14, Diddy is in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting his trial, which will begin on May 12.

