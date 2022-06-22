When did Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd get married? Dancing With the Stars couple shares their heartbreaking miscarriage story

Dancing with the Stars couple Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd recently shared their heartbreaking miscarriage story in an interview with People, revealing that they have gone through three miscarriages and are slowly recovering from the pain.

The couple got married twice. Once alone, secretly on July 8, 2017, in a small city hall ceremony in New York City and again at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York, in the presence of their family and friends later on the same day.

Dancing With the Stars Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd share struggles with miscarriages

Dancing With the Stars couple Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have been trying to expand their family for some time now. Still, the journey hasn't been pleasant for the couple, who first met on Broadway in 2009 and fell in love during the ABC’s dancing competition.

The couple has endured three miscarriages so far. Murgatroyd suffered a recent miscarriage in October when her husband was in Ukraine. Opening up about her loss in an interview, Murgatroyd told People:

"I had no strength. I couldn't open a dishwasher. I couldn't open the fridge to feed (son) Shai, to get him some toast."

The dancer discovered her third loss when she was hospitalized with what she assumed were COVID-19 symptoms. It was only after the diagnosis that Murgatroyd found out that she was pregnant and had miscarried. Sharing her pain, she told the outlet:

"I ultimately had no idea (I was pregnant), which in hindsight was better for my recovery because I didn't have that super joyous moment of, 'I'm pregnant again.'”

Murgatroyd had her first miscarriage while shopping at Whole Foods in 2020. She was “completely embarrassed, ultimately ashamed” and did not understand “how to utter the words and have that sentence come out of my mouth: I had a miscarriage."

The loss was especially shocking for her because she is “somebody who prides herself on health and wellness.” Despite exercising “every single day,” she “realized that doesn't go hand-in-hand with the reproductive system.”

Even for Chmerkovskiy, the first miscarriage was a difficult one. Opening up about it, he said:

“The darkest part is when the person you are in love with calls you and she says that she had a miscarriage in the bathroom, that's as dark as it can get."

After nine months, the Dancing With the Stars couple faced a second miscarriage. Opening up about her second loss, Murgatroyd said:

"I had to call him and say, 'It's happened again.' This was the first time that I heard him get really upset, which was hard to hear because I know how it affects him too."

After years of keeping the trauma to herself, the Dancing With the Stars couple decided to speak about it. Despite the loss, Murgatroyd has not given up. She has started in vitro fertilization now and is full of “hope and positivity” that this process “will work.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far