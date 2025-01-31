"When does this man rest?"- Fans concerned as BTS' Jin reveals back to back schedules, seemingly hinting at a solo release & group comeback

BTS' Jin took to Weverse on Thursday, January 30, 2025, to post about his recent activities and give fans updates about what he was up to. He also discussed how he had spent time with his family for the Lunar New Year and the gifts he gave his nephews.

The singer noted that he wanted to share a selfie with his fans but was "shy" because he didn't "have makeup on" at the time. However, towards the end of the Weverse post, the idol mentioned how he had been working for three weeks without a break.

"I went to work for about three weeks without skipping a day. We're working hard, so please wait a little bit longer while looking at RUN JIN, ARMYs. Heart," a part of the idol's post read.

The idol didn't mention whether the preparations were for his solo comeback or for BTS' group comeback as the band members are all expected to be discharged by June 2025. However, fans were concerned about the idol's health and wondered if he was overworking.

The singer has been active in the industry since his discharge from the South Korean military in June 2024 and with the latest update, fans wondered if the idol was getting enough rest.

"Wdym he’s been working three weeks straight?? When does this man rest?" one fan wrote on X.

Fans were also curious to see what the singer had planned with many noting that the BTS members' reunion would be "insane." Others wondered if he had any other project coming up as they also appreciated that he spent time with his nephews.

All you need to know about BTS' Jin and his recent solo activities

The BTS member was discharged from the South Korean military in June 2024 after completing his mandatory service. Since then, he has been active as a soloist and started his own variety show RUN JIN in August.

The show is a spin-off of BTS' variety show RUN BTS. New episodes of the series are released on BTS' official YouTube channel every Tuesday.

The singer released his first solo album Happy in November 2024 with Running Wild as the title track. The album had six songs and the idol was involved in the composition and writing of four of the six songs. He also had a collaborative song with Red Velvet's Wendy titled Heart on the Window.

The BTS member also released another OST, Close To You, for the new K-drama series, When The Stars Gossip, starring Lee Min-ho and Kong Hyo-jin.

As the idol has hinted at more releases and content through his Weverse post, fans are excited to see what he has in store for them.

