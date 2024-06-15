BTS’ Jin’s first live post-millitary gains immense attention with 900k simultaneous users from all around the world

On June 13, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Korea Economic Daily reported that BTS' Jin's first post-military Weverse Live hit 900k viewers globally. The idol completed his active duty as a soldier from the Fifth Infantry Division Recurit Battalion in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-dio, and was discharged on June 12, 2024.

Soon after, he entered the HYBE building on the same day and started a live broadcast via Weverse. The social media platform crashed due to the millions of users trying to access the idol's live stream. According to the outlet, the maximum number of simultaneous viewers stood at 900,093, and fans from over 211 countries watched it. The number of likes on the live session was 119,452,607.

BTS' Jin's post-military Weverse Live was most watched in Mexico

BTS' Jin's Weverse Live lasted for 19 minutes and 27 seconds. It became the most-watched live broadcast in Mexico, garnering over 12.4% of real-time viewers. About 11.3% of ARMYs from Indonesia tuned in for the idol's post-military broadcast, followed by 10.2% from Indonesia, 9.5% from the United States, 7.3% from Brazil, and 5.8% from India, among others.

The viewers were also from other countries where BTS has a large fanbase, for instance, 5.4% of spectators joined the Weverse live from the Philippines, 4.2% from South Korea, 2.8% from Peru, and 2.5% from Colombia. The fandom was brimming with excitement as BTS' Jin came online after almost a year as he concluded his eighteen months of military service.

Many international and domestic fans also commemorated Jin's return outside HYBE buildings while the live-stream was in progress. According to the report, there were over 1000 people gathered outside the headquarters. Meanwhile, 500 police personnel were deployed around the area to prevent the occurrence of any unpleasant happenings.

BTS' Jin also kept his long-time promise made to the ARMYs during the group's tenth debut anniversary. On June 13, 2024, he shared a post through Weverse promising fans that as soon as he was discharged, he would greet the fans through a live broadcast instead of heading home. He stated:

"As far as I know, the remaining members are working hard on the 10th-anniversary contest. With '365 days' and '1 year' left in the military, I'll go to the company and see you on Weverse Live instead of going home as soon as I'm discharged. Of course, I might stop by home since it will be early in the morning, but I won't make any plans, and I'll be with you on our 11th anniversary day."

The singer also conducted an in-person FESTA event, where he greeted 1000 fans with hugs and delivered performances on tracks including The Astronaut, Moon, Super Tuna, and more.