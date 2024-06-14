“Sometimes it is best to turn off the comments” — Bang Si-hyuk’s latest Instagram update with BTS’ Jin sparks debate online

On June 13, 2024, Bang Si-hyuk shared an update on his social media handle, Instagram @hitman72, dropping a picture with BTS member Jin. He congratulated the idol for his successful return after completing eighteen months of mandatory military service. In the Instagram post, Jin and the Chairman of the HYBE were standing side by side, with the former carrying a bouquet in his hands. Bang Si-hyuk captioned his post as:

"With Jin, Congratulations, on your successful return!"

Soon, the post went viral on social media, sparking heated debate due to the recent online feud between parent company HYBE and its subsidiary ADOR. HYBE accused ADOR's CEO, Min Hee-jin, of allegedly securing independent management rights for the subsidiary, taking NewJeans away from HYBE, sharing sensitive financial documents with outsiders, and other issues.

This led to multiple controversies that allegedly damaged the reputation of both the agency and sub-label, affecting BTS, who had been enlisted for their mandatory military service. It was also alleged that Min Hee-jin contacted a shaman to inquire about getting any benefits if BTS members were enlisted and stated that Bang Si-hyuk copied her and made BTS.

However, when the Bang Si-hyuk shared the congratulatory posts for Jin, it left the internet divided. While some supported Bang Si-hyuk's action, citing him as the pillar behind the BTS members, others were still upset with him and accused him of not protecting the group members from Min Hee-jin's alleged ill intentions. They stated that he was using Jin to cover up the damage that occurred to HYBE during his feud with ADOR.

Subsequently, an X user in support of BTS and Bang Si-hyuk's bond suggested that the chairman of HYBE should turn off his comments to avoid receiving hate comments. The user also expressed concern that BTS members might read the malicious comments under the update and tweeted:

"Sometimes it is best to turn off the comments to prevent all the hatred seeping through, it's a shame the haters do what they do even knowing the boys can read them."

Netizens in support of Bang Si-hyuk and BTS's decade-old relationship stated that there would be no BTS without him. They warned the fandom not to spread hatred against him and leave malicious comments under his Instagram post. They also stated that if the BTS love and admire the Chairman of HYBE, then the fandom should refrain from spreading hate.

"Out of ALL the companies/industry owners, Bang PD has given artists freedom of expression. Smth competitors didnt really do til now. He made the industry better. He also went thru all those awful times WITH Bangtan. He made it work w/ them. He deserves more grace than hes getting." - A fan tweeted.

"Y'all should respect bang pd like bangtan respect him. if bts trust him then there's no problem with me too. Whatever you say about bang pd as long as the boys love him then it's all good." - A fan reacted.

"BangPD will always be loved by BTS especially Jin, know this and know peace. Some people stop demanding for people to crop him out of pictures. If you want to do so that's fine but know you are doing it out of your own personal hatred for him." - A fan shared.

"Not sure if anyone realize this, but there’ll be no BTS without Bang PD, he has guide them and trust them even when they’ve nothing back in the days. If BTS trust and respect him, I believe we should trust their judgement in this as well." - A fan commented.

Netizens who were upset about what Bang Si-hyuk did during the online feud between HYBE and ADOR continued to showcase their disappointment and mocked him. They accused him of not protecting BTS and their reputation and stated that they would never forgive him.

"I need him keep the distance with bts members, after all the bullsh*t happend thanks to him and that woman, he should keep out from them, always looking for clout over them, just let us and him be and enjoy the moment for once." - A user shared.

"He should better not do sh*t anymore, don't destroy what BTS built las 11 years!!!!!! He should never invite let Psycho from SM into building!! Armys told him so many time, Money greedy action ruins always Because of him BTS name damaged by kpopies, Adore MHJ her 5 puppets." - A user reacted.

"Are you trying to cover up...after what you did....never gonna forget or forgive." - A user commented.

BTS' Jin updated ARMYs with thoughtful posts following his discharge from his mandatory military service

On June 12, 2024, BTS' Jin was officially discharged from the ARMY's Fifth Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do. He was welcomed by the group members, including Kim Namjoon, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook.

Jin's Weverse Post (Image via X)

He went to the HYBE building, and started a Weverse Live broadcast, and later shared a note on the social media platform. In the Weverse note, he expressed his gratitude to the people and reporters who awaited his return and took good pictures of him and stated, as translated by X user @btsinthemoment:

"Thank you so much to the people and reporters that came and took pretty discharge pictures, and thank you so much to ARMYs that came in front of the company and gave me love because of my discharge i couldn't give my proper greetings in case it would get too chaotic but i'm so so thankful. Our ARMY are the best."

In recent news, he organized an in-person FESTA event on June 13, 2024, at Jamsil Arena in Jamsil Sports Complex, Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea. He gave 1000 hugs to the ARMYs and performed on many tracks, including The Astronaut, Moon, Super Tuna.