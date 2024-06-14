"It happens when a great musician is performing" — Fans amazed as huge non-winner ARMY crowd assemble outside Jamsil Stadium during BTS' Jin's FESTA

On June 13, 2024, multiple videos showcasing a huge non-winner ARMY crowd assembling outside BTS' Jin's in-person FESTA venue went viral on social media. The non-winner ARMY referred to the fans who were unable to win the raffle round from which the individuals selected would attend the idol's in-person event. The occasion was held at the Jamsil Arena in Jamsil Sports Complex, Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

In the circulated video, hundreds of fans were spotted outside and around all the sides of Jamsil Sports Complex. Even though the non-winner ARMY failed to get the tickets for the idol's meet-and-greet session and performance showcase, they stood outside the venue to hear him sing.

The event was held in two sessions, including 'Jin's Greetings,' where the idol hugged 1000 ARMYs, and the 'Message from Jin: June 13, 2024,' featuring electrifying performances of Super Tuna, The Astronaut, Moon, and the challenges done by the idol.

Naturally, internet users were amazed by the BTS member's influence and took to social media to express their opinions. Subsequently, an X user excitedly tweeted how the crowd gathering occurs when a great musician like Jin was performing and tweeted:

"Huge crowd had gathered outside Jamsil stadium during Jin’s showcase. Even though they didn’t have tickets, they wanted to hear Jin. it happens when a great musician is performing and this is just one side of the venue! there were more on the other side."

Netizens praised how the fandom would willingly reach the place whenever BTS or members would organize any event because the atmosphere felt safe and healing. They also praised how there is no other group currently that could achieve this level of popularity.

"That's one thing I've noticed about BTS events in Korea, Armys would still willingly fly there with or without tickets because the vibe is always immaculate whether you're inside or outside."- A fan shared.

"And it's "just" for a 1 hour event with only 1 BTS member after a year and a half away & the event takes place INSIDE the stadium & these Amrys are OUTSIDE & don't see anything, it's just for the atmosphere with all the Army & to show their support & love for Jin like...insane."- A fan reacted.

"The venue is too small for armys . We need a bigger one next year."- A fan commented.

"I don't think there's any group in this planet rn which can garner this level of audience both as a group and solo."- A fan commented.

Netizens continued to compliment the idol's massive popularity and talked about how people admire him globally. Many also wished that the number of people who gathered outside Jamsil Stadium would show up at the time when the artist would release his new album. Others worried if they would be able to get tickets for future concerts of the group seeing as this is the level of their current popularity.

"Literally been planning already my flight for next year festa.. i'm scared cause i just know how hard would it be to secured a tix just in case.. when will it be my chance?"- A user reacted.

"I just hope these amount of people would still be with jin when the time he drops his album also in streaming and voting."- A user shared.

"Seokjin's Impact!!! I am so happy that he is receiving all this love!! He deserves it and so much more!!!."- A user commented.

"Saying this for the nth time today,,,i really want to see the final report on how many people did jin pull this year to seoul???? last time armys were around 400k,,, it looks like we exceeded the numbers this time."- A user mentioned.

BTS' Jin gifted ARMYs a clock as a souvenir as the Hug Event concluded

As the first session of the BTS member's in-person FESTA event concluded, where he hugged 1000 ARMYs, the idol revealed that he planned to gift a clock to the fans as a souvenir. He disclosed that he prepared flowers and a minimalistic style clock for the fans who could decorate their home with it. The idol stated, as translated by X user @ Jiniya1204:

"Initially i was debating whether I should rather choose bracelet or necklace, but as I'm a practical person, I went for something u can leave at home. If the clock has my face printed on it, it may not look too nice/pretty. I mean sometimes one may want to hide she/he is stanning. Merche w a face? U can also create it too, but then I can also make my gift that way too but I wanted to give u something a bit less eye catching."

The idol elaborated how his gifts were not extravagant, and he would prepare something better next time and stated, as translated by X user @Jiniya1204:

"When we first planned, I wanted to give it to u all who arrive on site. I initially suggested to make a few thousand or 10k. Then I realized those becomes pricey(laugh). So, I prepared flowers and clocks to give to you who are here. Sorry I could not gift/give more for u. If i have another good oppportunity like this, I'll come up with somting better from earlier stage so I can gift them to u."

As the BTS member was officially discharged from his mandatory military service on June 12, 2024, the fans are eagerly anticipating the announcement of his upcoming endeavors.

