When was Mia Love diagnosed with brain cancer? Family releases statement after former congresswoman dies at 49 

On Sunday, March 23, 2025, former Congresswoman, Mia Love, passed away after her battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer, CNN reported. Love's death was announced by her family in an X post on Sunday night.

Mia's family shared that the 49-year-old was "in her home surrounded by family" as she passed away, adding:

"In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward. We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences."

Mia Love, who was the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress, was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer (GBM) in 2022.

Mia Love claimed her cancer treatment had stopped working earlier this month

The news of Mia Love's death comes weeks after the Congresswoman confirmed in an open letter that her cancer had stopped responding to treatment. Love said her family had shifted focus from the treatments to enjoying the moments they had together.

In her open letter, published in Deseret News on March 11, 2025, Mia Love shared her last "living wish" for America, writing:

"My living wish and fervent prayer for you and for this nation is that the America I have known, is the America you fight to preserve and that each citizen, and every leader, will do their part to ensure that the America we know will be the America our grandchildren and great grandchildren will inherit."

Mia also hoped in her letter that her life had made a difference for her family, friends, and country, adding:

"I hope you will see the America I know in the years ahead, that you will hear my words in the whisper of the wind of freedom and feel my presence in the flame of the enduring principles of liberty."

Mia Love was born and brought up in Brooklyn to Haitian immigrant parents and didn't speak English (at the time). Love attended school in Connecticut on a partial scholarship and graduated from the University of Hartford Hartt School with a musical theater degree.

In 1998, Mia moved to Utah, where she became active in local politics, winning a seat on the Saratoga Springs City Council in 2003. Six years later, she was elected the mayor of the council.

In 2012, Mia ran for a seat in Congress, losing narrowly to Jim Matheson. Two years later, she ran again and ended up being elected a representative of the House on Capitol Hill. Love served two terms in the House of Representatives, during which her work focused on banking regulations, immigration, and pyramid schemes. She was also appointed to the House Financial Services Committee and joined the Congressional Black Caucus.

In the 2018 reelection, when Love was defeated, she became a contributor at CNN and an occasional conservative guest host on The View.

Mia Love is survived by her husband, Jason, and their three children - Abigaile, Peyton, and Alessa.

