When did Snoop Dogg's mother pass away? Rapper announces new Gospel album 'Altar Call'

Rapper Snoop Dogg recently announced a new gospel album, Altar Call, which will arrive later this month. The Death Row Records owner took to his Instagram on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, to inform his followers of the upcoming project.

According to an article by Hypebeast, the album is a tribute to the rapper's late mother, Beverly Tate, who passed away in October 2021. Dogg's post included cover art for the album, which featured Tate. Announcing its release date, the rapper stated:

"April 27, I’m dropping a gospel album on Death Row Records. It’s called Altar Call," adding, "You heard it first. A gospel album, April 27. God is good. Won’t he do it?"

The announcement comes just months after the rapper dropped his twentieth studio album, Missionary, in December 2024.

"This album is a reflection of what she has taught me"- Snoop Dogg about his upcoming album

Snoop Dogg's upcoming 21-track project features assists from Jamie Foxx, Robert Glasper, Denaun Porter, Jazze Pha, Charlie Bereal, and the Death Row Mass Choir, among others. Per Hypebeast, its lead single, Mother I Miss You, is set to come out this Friday, April 18.

In his interview with Okay Player on April 14, the rapper explained that the project would merge gospel music with R&B and hip-hop. Discussing his mother's significance to the album, he explained:

"The spirit of my mother will forever live within me," adding, "This album is a reflection of what she has taught me — to use my voice and my platform to spread love and heal the world. Just another chapter out of the Bible of Love."

It is worth noting that Altar Call will come out on Beverly Tate's birth anniversary, April 27.

Beverly Tate passed away in 2021. She had been hospitalized in the months leading up to her death. The exact cause of her passing remains undisclosed.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Snoop Dogg had a performance the same day Tate passed away. The rapper chose to proceed with the show. At the time, he told the audience that he wouldn't perform but chose to go ahead because his mother would have wanted that.

"I wanted to come out here and represent for y’all because this is what my mama would have wanted me to do," he stated.

Snoop Dogg has previously spoken about his mother's influence on his life. During his 2020 appearance on Red Table Talk, the rapper revealed that his mother convinced him to apologize to Gayle King after he criticized her interview with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant's death.

"My mother raised me in church and she raised me to respect women," he explained, "It was certain things she said to me that took me back to being a little kid. And when your mama can make you feel like a kid, that's when you gotta get right."

Alter Call is Snoop Dogg's second gospel album after 2018's Bible of Love, which featured Faith Evans, Charlie Wilson, and others. The project topped Billboard's U.S. Gospel Albums chart.

Alter Call is set to come out on April 27.

