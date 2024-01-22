When is Storm Isha expected to end? Flight cancellations, road closures, and power cuts across the UK continue as wind gusts reach 90mph

On January 21, the harsh winds of Storm Isha battered the UK, leading to the issuance of a nationwide yellow warning, as per the New York Times.

According to The Standard, the Met Office first recorded strong gusts of wind of 90mph in Snowdonia and 99mph in Northumberland. The storm has hit Scotland most intensely, resulting in a danger-to-life "red weather warning" in the entire country.

As it appears to be moving away from the UK, the Met Office speculates that the storm's residual effects should subside by January 24.

To prevent air casualties amidst the harsh winds of Storm Isha, all airlines have placed air traffic control restrictions, which led to a large number of flight cancellations, diversions, and delays. Road closures and train suspensions are also reported in England and Ireland.

Storm Isha might not end until Wednesday

According to Sky News, up to 8,000 power outages have been reported in England, while in Ireland, over 45,000 homes and businesses have no power. All repair activities have been put on hold until Tuesday evening.

According to the Met Office's latest update, the storm is now steadily moving away from the UK. But as a precaution against the windy day, a yellow warning is set in place until midday.

The Met Office has also informed the citizens to expect strong winds until Wednesday, January 24, morning further possibilities of disruption in travel and utilities, as per Manchester Evening News.

Flood warnings issued across the UK after Storm Isha

Besides flight cancellations, road closures, and power cuts, Storm Isha has also caused heavy downpours in some areas of England and Scotland. The Met Office has placed 50 flood warnings in Scotland and 28 in England.

The weather forecasters in the UK have also warned citizens to expect potential damage to buildings, flying debris, falling trees, and large waves. Here’s the statement of Tom Morgan, the Met Office meteorologist:

“There’s a potential for danger-to-life and damaging winds potentially leading to some power cuts in places, some large waves around coastal regions could bring some debris onto roads and trees could come down.”

Morgan also stated how it was “pretty unusual for the whole country to be under a blanket wind warning.”

Storm Isha was triggered by the cold air coming from the Atlantic. Citizens – especially those with travel plans – are advised to keep an update of a 5-day forecast before moving ahead with any plan. Whether or not the storm results in the temporary suspension of schools and offices remains to be seen.