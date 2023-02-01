When will Andrew Tate be released from detention? Manager claims influencer is 'stronger than ever'

Andrew Tate's close friend and manager, who goes by The Sartorial Shooter (@SartorialShootr), provided an update on his situation on Twitter on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Reassuring Tate's concerned supporters that the former kickboxer is doing okay, he stated:

"They (Andrew and Tristan Tate) are as clear as they’ve ever been about their mission, and Andrew is stronger than ever, in touch with his faith.

The brothers have been detained (not arrested) since December 29, 2022, by Romanian authorities on charges of human trafficking, r*pe, and forming an organized crime group.

A Romanian court recently extended their detention for a second time and the millionaire brothers would be held till February 27, 2023, until authorities build a case against them.

"I've been tracking everyone who stood up in support. Everyone who stood on the fence" warns Andrew Tate

Last week, the controversial sibling duo were summoned to the Bucharest-based headquarters of DIICOT, an organization that deals with organized crime and terrorism, for questioning.

A spokesperson for DIICOT, Ramona Bolla, explained that they were searching for evidence on the brother's mobile phone and laptop and added that it was taking them time to go through "multiple devices."

While being escorted, both brothers opposed their detention, arguing that there was no evidence against them. This was the first time since December 29, that Andrew Tate made a public appearance.

Since their appearance, worried supporters have been trying to work out the brothers' condition. Putting doubts to rest, Tate's manager updated them in an interview on Discord, stating:

"These guys feel it’s a battle of good against evil. I know that it’s dragging on, but please hear that they have an iron mind. They are genuinely the most disciplined guys I’ve ever met."

Meanwhile, Andrew Tate's Twitter profile, @Cobratate, regularly keeps sharing posts despite his being detained. His most recent tweet seemingly warned those who left him when he needed support.

God knows they're cowards and I know they're cowards. During my incarceration.I've been tracking everyone who stood up in support.Everyone who stood on the fence.And those too scared to stick up for me despite my innocence.God knows they're cowards and I know they're cowards.

The manager added that Tristan and Andrew Tate were mentally strong and that they would come out of this pickle "more impactful than ever." He continued to urge fans to "make noise" in support.

In a cryptic statement, the manager added:

"The upcoming week will be very encouraging for the Top G fans as everyone stands up against the dishonest Romanian officials. It’s going to be a supercharged week for the Tates, but I can’t reveal the specifics just yet."

Tate's detention timeline

Andrew and his brother Tristan, along with two Romanian women, were arrested on December 29, 2022, and initially detained for 24 hours. This was extended for 30 days the following day after authorities raided their home and found six women being held along with weapons and cash.

On January 10, 2023, the brothers made an unsuccessful appeal against the extension. Seven more properties belonging to Andrew Tate were raided and two days later, DIICOT seized their luxury cars, including the infamous Bugatti Chiron on January 12.

Supporters of the influencer protested his arrest in Greece on January 15. On January 21, a court extended the brother's detention for a second time for an additional 30 days.

On January 25 and 26, they were summoned to DIICOT HQ for questioning and made their first public appearance in a while. Although the brothers have always denied their involvement, they have not been able to plead not guilty as no charges have been officially filed against them.

