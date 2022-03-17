When will Top Chef Season 19 episode 3? Release date, sneak peek and more about the Bravo series

The contestants of Top Chef Houston are feeling the heat. They will face a tough time on the upcoming episode of the show, which will air this week on Thursday. In episode 3 of the show, the contestants will not only have to impress the judges but also the guest judge who won the cooking show 15 years ago.

The winner of the Top Chef will win $250K and also feature in FOOD & WINE magazine, and appear at the annual FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen.

All About Top Chef Season 19 Episode 3

The third episode of the reality cooking series will air on March 17, 2022, at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Titled 'Noodles and Rice and Everything Nice', the new episode will see the remaining culinary chefs go head-to-head, whipping up some delicious dishes and serving them to 100 guests for an epic Asian street food challenge.

In the upcoming episode, the cheftestants will not go through Quickfire Challenge. This week’s elimination round will be quite tough for them.

The chefs will also be in for a surprise as they will be challenged by All Star guest judge, Hung Huynh, a Vietnamese-American chef who won the third season of the show, Top Chef Miami, 15 years ago.

Huynh will challenge the chefs to make a dish inspired by five of the larger Asian communities in Houston, namely Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese, Filipino, and Indian cuisines and serve it to 100 guests in the Asian night market.

In a sneak peek of episode 3, the chefs are seen at the supermarket trying to figure out the ingredients for this street food challenge. While some contestants are sure about their dishes, some chefs are in jeopardy about their choice and having second thoughts.

Gail Simmons, Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio will judge the cuisine along with Chef Huynh.

In the last episodes, Leia Gaccione and Stephanie Miller, who were eliminated in episode 1 and episode 2 respectively, gave a tough competition to each other during “Last Chance Kitchen”. At the end, Miller was sent back home as she lost the challenge to Gaccione.

Who will get eliminated this week in episode 3 will be revealed on Thursday, March 17, 2022 on Bravo.

Edited by Gunjan