Amanda Bynes was seen getting a manicure at the California-based Cosmo Nails on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, and this marks her first outing following her release from a mental health facility. She is currently at home after the facility cleared her on Monday.

She was holding a cigarette in her hand as she waited to be picked up by her car after the procedure. Bynes was seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and a cheetah print headband, with her hair tied in a small bun.

She once aimed to become a manicurist and also joined a cosmetology school. Meanwhile, representatives for Bynes and Cosmo Nails are yet to comment.

Amanda Bynes was roaming the streets before being put on psychiatric hold

Amanda Bynes was put on a psychiatric hold in March 2023 when she was roaming naked on the streets of Los Angeles. According to eyewitnesses, she stopped a car and told the driver that she was undergoing a psychiatric episode.

Bynes herself called 911, and after being taken to a police station, a mental health expert declared that she had to be put on a 5150 hold. 5150 represents the number of the section of the Welfare and Institutions Code that lets someone be involuntarily detained for a 72-hour psychiatric hold if they are experiencing a mental health issue or causing danger to themselves or others.

Amanda Bynes revealed her diagnosis with bipolar disorder in 2014 (Image via Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

She was supposed to attend the '90s Con in Connecticut with the co-stars of All That but she could not go because of an undisclosed illness.

Bynes' psychiatric hold was reportedly extended for a week, and a source revealed that she was not speaking to her friends or family members. However, there was no clarity on whether or not she remembered anything about the days she spent wandering around Los Angeles.

Bynes' ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, spoke to Page Six and revealed that Bynes was avoiding her medication.

Amanda Bynes was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2014

Amanda Bynes revealed through Twitter in 2014 that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She wrote in the tweet:

"I'm not living with my parents. I'm not legally obligated to. My lawyer said if I comply with the courts and take my meds and see my psychologist and psychiatrist weekly then I will get uncoserved. Thank God."

Bynes also claimed in the tweets that she was abused by her father but later denied the same. Her mother, Lynn Bynes, later clarified that her husband was the best father and that her daughter was never a victim of abuse. Her siblings also denied the claims of abuse.

In 2018, Amanda Bynes disclosed that she was sober for a long time and apologized for whatever she said about her family. While speaking to Paper Magazine the same year, she spoke about her struggles with substance abuse and that she began using marijuana when she was 16. She added that she also tried cocaine, ecstasy, and Adderall at the same time.

The 37-year-old is known for her appearances on various TV shows like All That, What I Like About You, Family Guy, and more. Aside from that, she has been featured in films like Big Fat Liar, What a Girl Wants, Love Wrecked, Hairspray, and others.

