Where was Amanda Webster last seen? Details explored as police finds floating body in Puerto Rico amid search for missing Indianapolis teacher

Amidst the ongoing search for Indianapolis teacher Amanda Webster, Puerto Rico police reported on Saturday that they found a body. For those unaware, the 44-year-old teacher went missing a few days ago from the Caribbean island, where she went on vacation for a couple of days.

As per reports, Amanda went missing on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. The landlord of the place where she was staying reported that Amanda never checked out properly, leaving her bags, belongings, and rented car behind.

On Saturday, Puerto Rican police shared a post on Facebook in which it was mentioned that a body was found floating upside down in a rocky area of a river in the Rio Blanco neighborhood of the Sector Camino Viejo de Naguabo.

Police also said the Indianapolis teacher was last seen at the Casa Parcha guest house near El Yunque National Park in Naguabo, a tropical rainforest in northeastern Puerto Rico.

Was the floating body of the Indianapolis teacher? Here's what the police mentioned in the Facebook post

In the translated Facebook post shared by Puerto Rico police on October 14, it was mentioned,

"The body was found upside down floating in a rocky area of the river, so the CIC team of the Police, along with the Prosecutor's Office and staff of the Forensic Institute are working on the extraction and identification process of it. At this stage it is not possible to identify the gender of the body or conclude if it shows signs of violence."

It was also written in the post that as the police learned that the Indianapolis teacher was missing, they activated the Ashanti alert, an alert for missing people between the ages of 18 and 64.

Translated post of Puerto Rico police (Image via snip from Facebook/@Policia de Puerto Rico)

Moreover, police said that the Criminal Investigation Corps of the Police, State Emergency Management staff, and the U.S. Forest Service are investigating the investigation of Amanda's missing case.

Indianapolis teacher's mother, Pamela, also shared a post on Facebook about her missing daughter

The Indianapolis teacher's mother also shared a Facebook post where she thanked people for their support and prayers for her missing daughter. Other than this, a few days ago, before Amanda went missing, Pamela shared a post on National Daughter's Day in which Pamela said,

"I didn't know that there was a daughter's day. Sorry I missed it, but everyday is daughter's day in my life since the day you were born. Love you to the moon and back forever and ever."

Amanda's family further said that anyone who comes across any news or updates about the Indianapolis teacher should contact 787-343-2020 or 911.