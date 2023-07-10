Where was Anna from Lowell MA last seen? Search for missing 7-year-old autistic girl intensifies

On Sunday, July 9, authorities in Lowell, Massachusetts, announced that they will intensify the search for Anna, a young local girl. According to the Lowell Police Department, Anna is a non-verbal child on the autistic spectrum. She was last seen in the East Merrimack Street area, in the Belvidere neighborhood of Lowell.

Anna, who reportedly does not have a surname, is the subject of a search by several different agencies across Massachusetts. She was described by Lowell authorities as being 4 feet, 7 inches, and weighing 70 pounds. She was last seen in black shorts and a white vest with a purple hair tie. She may have been riding a bicycle when she went missing.

Lowell PD @LowellPD MISSING JUVENILE: Anna, 7, blk female, 4’7”, 70 lbs., last seen wearing blk shorts, white vest, purple hair tie. Last seen E. Merrimack St. area, Belvidere section of Lowell. Anyone with information regarding whereabouts of Anna please call 911 or 978-937-3200. Thank you.



The timeline of Anna's disappearance

According to NBC Boston, authorities believe that Anna disappeared in the early hours of Sunday, July 9. At 3 pm, the child was reportedly spotted by bystanders, either walking or riding her bicycle through the Belvidere area.

Authorities conducted a widescale search through all of Sunday, and stated that they planned to continue the effort on Monday.

Officials have stated that due to the search, Lowell will have a significant law enforcement presence throughout the coming days. The search will include drones, police dogs, State police aircrafts and dive teams.

Authorities also canvassed the area, questioning the neighbors about any possible sightings of the child. They have also requested to access the surveillance cameras of anyone living in the residential area.

One man, who has volunteered to aid in the search, said that several residents have joined to help in the search, stating:

"We're very concerned about the little girl. We have family, nobody wants this to happen to anyone."

Another resident said:

"What if that was our kid? That's how we feel, we just got to go out there and look for her like she's our baby."

Due to the victim's youth, many local officials have discussed the case with the public at large. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has urged the public to help in any way possible. Ryan said that despite the circumstances, authorities hope that if they act fast the child will be found unharmed.

District Attorney Ryan said:

"It is our hope and our great expectation that we are going to find Anna asleep somewhere or that she's gotten disoriented."

According to the National Center for Missing Persons, the first 48 hours of a search are the most important. Afterwards, the chances of finding the individual significantly decrease.

