Where was Israel Powell last seen? Body reportedly found in search for 3-year-old missing in Memphis

Reported missing by his mother, Israel Powell, a three-year-old child from Memphis, Tennessee, has reportedly lost his life. On Friday, July 7, 2023, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body from the Jamieson Lake, located in the intersection of Hacks Cross Road and East Holmes Road. The body is alleged to be of Israel Powell's. His sister, who is four years old, was found alive and taken to Le Bonheur Methodist Germantown, a local hospital. There has been no danger to her life.

Israel Powell has been missing since the night of July 6, 2023. His mother noticed that her children were missing in the early hours of Friday, July 7, 2023 and alerted the authorities. They had already received a 911 call that reported the location of the unattended children at around 1 am local time on Friday. The search for the missing kids continued until a body was recovered by the authorities at 1 pm.

The Medical Examiner has not formally identified the recovered body as Israel Powell

ShelbyTNSheriff @ShelbyTNSheriff SCSO is seeking the public’s help in locating 3-year-old Israel Powell, a male black missing since last night from the 5100 block of Laurel Springs Dr. in SE Shelby County. He is 2’2” tall, 35 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing black shirt and multicolored socks. 1/2 SCSO is seeking the public’s help in locating 3-year-old Israel Powell, a male black missing since last night from the 5100 block of Laurel Springs Dr. in SE Shelby County. He is 2’2” tall, 35 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing black shirt and multicolored socks. 1/2 https://t.co/UahqbN3wuV

Though the authorities recovered a body that seems to match the description of Israel Powell, it is yet to be officially confirmed by the official medical examiner. Powell was last seen on laurel Springs Drive and is described as a male child with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen in a black shirt and multicoloured socks. He is 2 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs around 35 pounds approximately.

The residents of the area have expressed their shock and horror at the incidence. Speaking to Actionnews5, Charles Fox, a resident of the neighborhood where Isarael Powell lived, said:

“It’s just a heartbreaking thing to hear…Disturbing. You don’t want that to happen to anybody.”

Angela Majors, another resident, reports that her neighbor saw the children at 1 am on her doorbell camera. The said neighbor alerted the authorities immediately via a 911 calls. In her words, quoted by Actionnews5, Majors says:

“She saw some kids running through her yard and they called to see if my kids were out and I said no mine are in the house so we started just talking and wondering what’s going on”

The search for the missing kids was coordinated by multiple law enforcement bodies. They used ATVs, Mobile Command Centers, and a small watercraft to aid the search around the neighbourhood.

The investigation into the incident is currently active.

