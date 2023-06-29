Where was Emma Tetewsky last seen? Search for the missing Stoughton woman intensifies

Emma Tetewsky, a 31-year-old woman from Stoughton, Massachusetts, is the subject of a seacrch mission being conducted by the authorities. Her family reported that she went missing on Monday, June 26, 2023, around 12 p.m. local time. The last time they saw her was on that same day. It has been reported that she is not currently in possession of her mobile device at this time.

According to the police reports, Emma Tetewsky is 5 feet 3 inches and weighs approximately 120 pounds. They have also stated that she may be wearing a light-colored (possibly blue), long-sleeved shirt, along with cropped leggings and sandals. It is common knowledge that she frequently visits Pinewood Pond in Stoughton and Lake Massapoag in Sharon.

The area around Mill Street and Lakewood Drive has become the primary focus of the search for Emma Tetewsky

Stoughton Police @StoughtonPD We are trying to determine the whereabouts of Emma Tetewsky, pictured below. Her family reported her missing and has not been seen since approximately noontime on Monday. She is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and is about 120 pounds. She does not have a cell phone. We are trying to determine the whereabouts of Emma Tetewsky, pictured below. Her family reported her missing and has not been seen since approximately noontime on Monday. She is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and is about 120 pounds. She does not have a cell phone.

It has been brought to the attention of the authorities that Emma Tetewsky may have been seen in the vicinity of Mill Street and Lakewood Drive. As a result, at this time, they are concentrating their efforts on looking for her in these areas. Residents of the area are being urged to review footage from any surveillance cameras they may have installed in their homes. In addition, they are requesting that residents search any outbuildings, such as sheds, garages, and any other outbuildings that Tetewsky may have taken shelter in.

The search for Emma Tetewsky is being conducted by a number of different law enforcement agencies. In order to assisting with the rescue operations, the Search and Rescue Unit of the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council (METRO-LEC) has been called into action. The authorities are gathering information about Tetewsky's whereabouts by employing a variety of surveillance methods, including drones, boats, and other technologies.

Stoughton Police @StoughtonPD Emma has a history of mental health issues. She is known to frequent Pinewood Pond in Stoughton and Lake Massapoag in Sharon. If you have seen Emma or have any information that could help us locate her please call us at 781-344-2424 Emma has a history of mental health issues. She is known to frequent Pinewood Pond in Stoughton and Lake Massapoag in Sharon. If you have seen Emma or have any information that could help us locate her please call us at 781-344-2424 https://t.co/JB86kvYNj3

The Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council is a consortium of 46 different police departments, all of which are located in the southern part of the Greater Boston Metropolitan Area. These departments all work together to pool their resources and collaborate on investigations that are too challenging for any individual department to handle on its own. Although the police have not disclosed a great deal of information about Tetewsky, they have made the following statements concerning the mental health of the woman who has gone missing:

"She is known to have a history of mental health challenges."

The inquiry into Emma Tetewsky's whereabouts is still being carried out at this time. The Stoughton Police Department is asking anyone with any information regarding Tetewsky's disappearance to call them at 781-344-2424.

Poll : 0 votes