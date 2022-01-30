Where to buy the Dennis Rodman X Market collection? Price and more about the collab

Five-time champion and Hall of Fame NBA star Dennis Rodman is now partnering up with MARKET to release a capsule that is a commemoration of his life's work.

The collection pays attention to the memorable moments from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee of the player. The capsule includes 23 pieces including t-shirts, jerseys, hoodies, shorts, joggers, pillows, blankets, and bucket hats. From using his hair as a canvas to marrying himself, all the whimsical and colorful moments from Rodman's life have been highlighted in this collection.

All about Dennis Rodman x MARKET Capsule

MARKET, formerly known as Chinatown Market, teams up with Dennis Rodman for a special apparel and home goods capsule. The collection includes designs from the moments of Rodman's life including the nostalgic vibes of Chicago Bulls from 90's, the wedding dress moment, and colorful hairstyles.

There is an array of doodles, motifs, and animal prints that speak to Rodman's personality and his flamboyant style. Items that stand out most from the collection are the Doodle Head pillow, which features colorful smiley-face afros with Rodman, a black graphic tee with Rodman in a bridal gown, and the mesh trucker hats featuring the Rodman text logo, motif, and dice graphic.

Label added details of the Champion-like logo with a message that incorporates, "It takes a little Rodman to make it Market."

The label also recruited Los Angeles-based artist Stefan Meier, enlisted under the Chicago-native to help create this unique collection. Meier was behind the motifs on the apparel, and he spent over six hours creating fifteen unique motifs by hand airbrushing that makeup all over print.

The collection was dropped on January 28, 2022 online on the MARKET website, marketmarketmarket.com .The collection includes a range of ready-to-wear apparels in sizes from XS TO 2XL which retails at $45 to $120 depending on the product chosen.

MARKET RODMAN ARC T-SHIRT is the least expensive apparel in the capsule which retails at $45 in Black colorway. The MARKET RODMAN LEOPARD PRINT HOODIE and the SMILEY MARKET RODMAN DOODLE WOVEN BLANKET tops the list with a retail price of $120.

We are just as excited for the collab as the label MARKET and Dennis Rodman. What are your views upon the new collection drop?

Edited by Sabika