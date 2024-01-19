Where to buy the viral TikTok floor mirror? Locations explored amid anthropologie dupe craze

A floor mirror is garnering massive attention online. The popular floor mirror on the internet resembles the iconic Anthropologie Luisa Mirror but at a minimal price. Both Costco and Sam's Club have entered the spotlight for offering budget-friendly dupes.

Costco has taken the lead with its Ravena Floor Mirror, priced at a mere $149.99, compared to the $1,198 Anthropologie counterpart. Viral videos on TikTok, particularly on the @costcohotfinds account, showcase the mirror's appeal, garnering 1.4 million views.

Standing at 65 inches tall and 30 inches wide, the Ravena Floor Mirror boasts an elegant design, making it a popular choice among shoppers seeking an Anthropologie dupe.

Sam's Club has also joined the trend, offering a gold-finished mirror reminiscent of the Anthropologie piece. Priced at $149.98, the Sam's Club mirror measures 72 inches tall and 36 inches wide, providing consumers with an alternative option. Fans of both retailers have taken to social media to express their preferences, with some favoring the rounded top of Sam's Club's mirror over Costco's design.

Online stocks of the viral floor mirror are limited: Locations of the floor mirror explored

The online stocks of the viral floor mirror have limited availability and several social media users said that it can still be found at local stores of brands like Costco and Sam's Club.

While the Costco Ravena Floor Mirror has gained immense popularity, it appears to be in high demand and is currently unavailable online. Fans are reporting that the item is selling out quickly in stores, with limited restocking observed.

The viral mirror, item number 1695517, has become a sought-after home decor item, prompting customers to act swiftly to secure their own.

TikTok and Instagram users have flooded the comment sections with their excitement and shopping experiences. Some shoppers are praising the affordability and aesthetic appeal of both Costco and Sam's Club mirrors, while others share tips on how to track down the elusive items.

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from Instagram/@costconew)

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from Instagram/@costconew)

The dupe craze has created a buzz around these mirrors, turning them into must-have items for those looking to elevate their home decor without breaking the bank.

For those unaware, this all began with the rise in the "dupe" trend on the internet. According to Know Your Meme, a website that tracks internet trends, the word "dupe" has become a staple in the TikTok language. It's not just about finding cheaper products, it's also a meme.

In 2022, TikTok users started uploading funny videos making fun of the dupe trend itself. One notable video by @keylimeleah went viral, where they jokingly declared everyday items from Target as "dupes" for famous brands like Lululemon and Skims. They even called a pre-made salad a "Sweetgreen dupe" and a box of Nicorette a "cigarette dupe."

This video inspired a trend on TikTok where creators find their own hilarious "dupes" at stores. For example, in a video by @theblackoncrack, they and their friend playfully labeled a rug as an "Aladdin dupe" and a tumbler cup as a "Starbucks dupe."