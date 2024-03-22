Where was Christina Johnson found? Missing Houston woman and her dog Max located alive two weeks after disappearance

On March 21, 2024, Christina Johnson, 27, who had been missing for nearly two weeks, was found near the University of Houston-Downtown, according to Houston police. This was at around 6.30 am and she was promptly evaluated to ensure her well-being.

Initially, there was hope that a dog discovered last Friday in a neighborhood on Cedar Creek Drive might be Max, Christina's missing pet, who had disappeared along with her. However, it was later confirmed that Max had been with her the entire time she was missing.

During the severe storms last Friday, a dog resembling Max was discovered approximately 7.7 miles from where Christina and her dog were last located near her family’s home.

Search for missing woman Christina Johnson intensified as doppelgänger dog found safe

Despite the relief of their safe return, Christina Johnson's father expressed concern about Max's disoriented state upon returning home. Now, with Max's lookalike finding a new home with Christina's father, Emmanuel, there's hope for a happy ending amidst the uncertainty of Christina's disappearance.

Emmanuel Johnson was deeply concerned about his daughter's disappearance and told KHOU:

"I don't understand where she is."

Emmanuel expressed disbelief regarding the discovery of Christina's dog, Max, miles away from their home in the Alief area. He described Christina's routine of taking Max and her computer to either the nearby Jack in the Box off Dairy Ashford or the Hackberry Community Center, adding:

"She usually comes home before the evening but didn't come back that evening."

Describing Christina Johnson's background, Emmanuel mentioned her achievements as a former youth tennis champion and recent graduate from Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia.

He explained that Christina had moved back home and was contemplating her next steps. He knew for certain that Johnson wouldn't stay away this long and wouldn't leave Max, her 10-year-old dog on his own. He said:

"She always has Max with her."

Christina Johnson's safe return brings relief to her family and friends who had been anxiously awaiting news of her whereabouts. While the circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain unclear, the priority now is to support Christina as she reunites with her loved ones and receives any necessary assistance or care.