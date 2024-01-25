Where is Elisabeth Fritzl now? All about Josef Fritzl’s daughter’s kids and secret life as Austrian rapist visits cafes outside prison

Elisabeth Fritzl, aged 57, has managed to rebuild her life after escaping the 24 years of horror inflicted upon her by her father, Josef Fritzl, who was photographed as he arrived at Landesgericht District Court for his hearing on January 25, 2024. After serving nearly 15 years of his sentencing, Josef Fritzl is eligible for parole and was seen visiting the local cafes around his prison earlier this week.

Disclaimer: The following article talks about r*pe, physical and s*xual abuse, forceful imprisonment, and death of children in graphic detail. Readers' discretion is advised.

Josef Fritzl: A case that shook Austria to its core

In a case that shocked the nation of Austria, Elisabeth Fritzl was imprisoned by her father in a basement from the ages of 18 to 42 with no natural light and no human contact for the first five years.

According to the Mirror, she was r*ped almost every day and bore seven of her father's children. One of her children died during childbirth, and it was reported that Josef mercilessly threw the baby's body into a furnace.

The home where Elisabeth Fritzl and her children were imprisoned (Image via Getty Images)

Elisabeth Fritzl was able to escape the house of horrors when one of her children fell ill and had to be taken to the hospital in April 2008. Following her father's imprisonment, Elisabeth Fritzl and her children were given new identities, and they currently live together in a small, colorful home in an undisclosed location in Austria.

Elisabeth Fritzl lives a normal life in an undisclosed location

Austria watched as Elisabeth Fritzl pulled herself out of her nightmarish ordeal and found some semblance of normalcy with her children in an Austrian countryside dubbed "Village X" after being given a new name and identity.

The people in "Village X' are fiercely protective of the family. According to the Express, a photographer who visited the village said,

"There are only a few villagers and they are all in with the police. I was quickly surrounded by people who told me they don't want to talk to you, they don't want to see you, please get out of here."

According to the Mirror, Elisabeth Fritzl even found love with Thomas Wagner, one of the A and T bodyguards sent to protect her in 2009. Her psychiatric carer also noted that her new relationship helped her heal from her past. Wagner reportedly moved in with her and her children.

Elisabeth Fritzl's children, aged between 21 and 35, all sleep with their doors open and undergo weekly therapy sessions to help overcome their trauma. The family is also getting acquainted with one another as three of the six children were imprisoned with their mom, and three were raised in the house by Fritzl and his wife Rosemarie; therefore, they did not know each other.

Elisabeth Fritzl is determined to live her best life and experience the things she was deprived of when she was held captive by her father. According to the Mirror, she learned to drive, loves shopping, and likes jeans with glittery pockets.

Josef Fritzl could be released from prison soon

According to Reuters, an Austrian court has ordered the conditional transfer of Josef Fritzl from a prison psychiatric unit to a regular prison following his hearing on January 25.

Earlier this week, he was seen visiting some cafes outside his prison. At age 88, Josef is reported as having Alzheimer's disease, and a recent psychiatric report stated that he is no longer a threat to public safety.

His lawyer, Astrid Wagner, said after today's hearing,

"We were successful. It was a long hearing. He told again how he regrets what he did. He was actually close to tears. In summary, the court came to the conclusion that my client is actually no longer dangerous."

Josef Fritzl was arrested on April 26, 2008, and pled guilty to r*pe, false imprisonment, manslaughter by negligence, and incest during his trial. In 2009, he was imprisoned in Stein Prison, Austria, a high-security prison for mentally disturbed offenders.

