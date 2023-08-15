Where was Jasmin Murff last seen? Amber alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl 

On Monday, August 14, an Amber alert was issued for 14-year-old Stafford teen Jasmin Murff. According to the Stafford Police Department, Murff was last seen on Sunday, August 13, when she reportedly appeared to enter the vehicle of an unidentified male near 12680 Fountain Lake Circle. As per ABC, Murff has special needs, and authorities fear that she may be in danger.

As per reports by Stafford authorities, witnesses claimed that they saw Jasmin Murff running towards the unidentified male's Buick Sedan on Sunday. Authorities later questioned the male, who reportedly could not answer any substantial questions about the case. He has not been formally identified as a suspect, and authorities have not yet confirmed any suspicions of foul play.

The Amber Alert for Jasmin Murff

On August 14, news about Jasmin Murff's disappearance was circulated across various broadcasting outlets and social media platforms. Officials revealed the suspicious circumstances of the case, increasing awareness about the incident.

Bennett Murff and Dede Murff, the victim's parents, told authorities that the teen appeared to leave by herself. Prior to the teen's disappearance, they had taken Jasmin and their 9-year-old grandson to the area of Fountain Lake Circle for an event.

The 14-year-old's father said:

"As I turned to look at my grandson, a Buick -- probably a 2000 or so Buick -- pulled up from behind, never really came to a complete stop. The two doors swung open. They went in and as I was trying to grab her, he floored it and took off."

Jasmin Murff's mother, Dede Murff, speculated that the former may have left with strangers she met online.

Dede Murff said:

"She does have a history of talking to strangers online. We tried to put up all kinds of safety parameters. She has a phone. It's called a BARK phone. But she was able to get my phone and get into the app and add the number of a person we didn't know."

Investigators said that while many witnesses saw Murff enter the Buick Sedan, they could find no trace of the teen after tracking down the owners of the vehicle. Sergeant Luciano Lopez, an official with the Stafford Police Department, discussed the difficulties officials had in questioning the owners of the Buick Sedan.

Sergeant Lopez said:

"One of the males we've identified is not giving us accurate information. Giving us conflicting stories of what we know so far."

According to the Missing Network of America, the search for Jasmin Murff is considered urgent as she is dependent on various medications. Authorities described her as 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. When she was last seen, she was wearing brown pants and a hoodie.