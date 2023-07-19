Where was Diana Rojas found? Missing Long Beach teen located 2 months after disappearance 

Diana Rojas, a missing Long Beach 14-year-old last seen on May 29 2023, was found safe hours after the family held a news conference pleading for information that would lead to her whereabouts.

Rojas was found on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in the South Los Angeles area by a good samaritan who recognized the missing teen from news reports and alerted the authorities.

While the circumstances behind her disappearance remained unclear, authorities said that the teen was reunited with her family.

Details behind Diana Rojas's disappearance explored as the missing teen is found safe

Diana Rojas was last seen by her family on May 29, 2023, around 8 pm near her home in the 1000 block of Raymond Avenue in Long Beach. Surveillance footage showed Rojas getting into a silver BMW near her home with an adult man whom the family did not recognize.

In a news conference on Tuesday, July 19, the teen’s family said that on July 1, Diana Rojas contacted them via Instagram. At the time, Rojas reportedly told them she had been beaten, adding that she didn't know where she was except that she was in Bloomington. During the conference, Diana's mother, Elizabeth Gonzaga, said:

"We are asking for help so we can find her. It's been a long time since we have seen her since we've been without her."

Retired Los Angeles Police Department detective Moses Castillo who was helping the family find the missing teen, allegedly spoke to Rojas at the time.

"I was trying to get her to tell me where she was at. She sounded afraid. She did say that she was injured and she couldn't pinpoint where she was."

The family revealed that Diana Rojas, who suffers from depression and anxiety, had gone missing in the past after she was lured away from home. The family complained that the police were refusing to intensify the search efforts as she had a history of running away from home.

While authorities confirmed that the teen was found in the South Los Angeles area, the details behind her disappearance remained unclear. Police have also not revealed if any arrests have been made in the case.

