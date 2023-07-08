Where was Fanta Xayavong found? Police locate remains of missing Minnesota woman last seen with suspect accused of dismembering girlfriend

The body of missing Minnesota woman Fanta Xayavong, whose 2021 disappearance was linked to a suspect arrested last month for the gruesome murder of his girlfriend, was found in a storage unit in Coon Rapids Minneapolis suburb on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said the 33-year-old Fanta Xayavong was last seen alive in July 2021 with the suspect, 40-year-old Joseph Jorgenson, who was charged last month with the murder of missing St. Paul woman Manijeh Starren. The St. Paul woman, Starren, who was in a relationship with suspect Jorgenson, was reported missing in April 2023.

Fanta Xayavong, Manijeh Starren and Joseph Jorgenson (Image via Louis Montpellier Natio/Twitter)

Police revealed that they learned of Fanta Xayavong’s disappearance while they were investigating Manijeh Starren's case. Fanta Xayavong was reported missing in May 2023 after police discovered the Minnesota woman has not been seen for two years.

Fanta Xayavong was reportedly in an abusive relationship with the suspect

Mara Gottfried @MaraGottfried St. Paul police are holding a press conference about missing person Fanta Xayavong. St. Paul police are holding a press conference about missing person Fanta Xayavong. https://t.co/h1csFkyaKr

Police said that in May 2023, a friend contacted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's Human Trafficking tip line, stating they were concerned for Fanta Xayavong's safety, who was in an abusive relationship with Joseph Jorgenson.

While investigating the lead, authorities learned that Xayavong was last seen with the suspect Joseph Jorgenson, who was also linked to the disappearance of his girlfriend Manijeh Starren.

Last month, police found Manijeh Starren’s dismembered remains inside two coolers and a duffle bag kept in a storage unit in Woodbury. Authorities said that when officers arrived at Jorgenson’s home with a search warrant, he purposely set a fire at his Maplewood apartment. Police then arrested the suspect and proceeded to search the home, where they found large amounts of blood in the apartment. At the time St. Paul, Sgt. Mike Ernster said:

"We cannot fathom the pain the family [of Starren] is feeling at this point. But we do hope this investigation's result will bring some solace."

Police have yet to charge the suspect with Xayavong's death

Danny Spewak @DannySpewak Breaking: Saint Paul Police say the remains of missing person Fanta Xayavong have been found at a storage facility in Coon Rapids. Joseph Jorgenson, who was charged last week with dismembering his girlfriend, is “a person of interest” in Xayavong’s death also. @kare11 Breaking: Saint Paul Police say the remains of missing person Fanta Xayavong have been found at a storage facility in Coon Rapids. Joseph Jorgenson, who was charged last week with dismembering his girlfriend, is “a person of interest” in Xayavong’s death also. @kare11 https://t.co/oF8LQSoqbo

Police said that on Friday, July 7, they issued a search warrant for Joseph Jorgenson’s former apartment in Shoreview, where he lived until September 2022. Authorities explained that they have evidence to believe Xayavong was last seen in Jorgensen’s Shoreview home in 2021. While police continue to investigate the case, they have yet to charge the suspect with Xayavong’s death.

In a press conference on Friday, SPPD Chief Axel Henry said Friday said:

"Cases like these are horrific and they impact everyone in our community. Thankfully cases like this are extremely rare, but they are reminders to all of us that monsters can be real."

Prosecutors in Ramsey County have charged Joseph Jorgenson with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Manijeh Starren, who was allegedly murdered in mid-April.

Meanwhile, the SPPD has appealed to anyone with information about Joseph Jorgenson or any other missing individuals to call the BCA tipline at 1-877-996-6222 or email [email protected]

