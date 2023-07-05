What happened to Manijeh Starren? Boyfriend charged as missing woman found dismembered in Minnesota

The remains of 34-year-old Manijeh Starren have been recovered from a storage unit, after she was reported missing in May. Police have also arrested a suspect who has been identified as her boyfriend, Joseph Steven Jorgenson. On Friday, Joseph was charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection to Manijeh’s tragic death.

Cops also confirmed the existence of footage from April 21 that captured the victim running from her house while her boyfriend was chasing her.

According to law enforcement officials, when they went to search Joseph’s apartment on June 26, he barricaded himself inside the bedroom. He allegedly started a fire too and further threatened to shoot the responding officers.

CrimeWatchMpls @CrimeWatchMpls

Her boyfriend Joseph Steven Jorgenson, 40, has been charged with 2nd degree murder and separate charges of arson, disarming a police… St. Paul police have identified the remains of a female found at a storage facility as Manijeh "Mani" Starren, 34, who went missing in April.Her boyfriend Joseph Steven Jorgenson, 40, has been charged with 2nd degree murder and separate charges of arson, disarming a police… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… St. Paul police have identified the remains of a female found at a storage facility as Manijeh "Mani" Starren, 34, who went missing in April.Her boyfriend Joseph Steven Jorgenson, 40, has been charged with 2nd degree murder and separate charges of arson, disarming a police… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/YytSyngeiL

Manijeh Starren's body was found in plastic bags in Minnesota

Apart from charges related to killing and dismembering his girlfriend, 40-year-old Joseph Steven Jorgenson has also been arrested and charged with arson and trying to disarm a peace officer when they went to search his place on June 26, 2023.

Speaking about Starren's recovered body, Saint Paul Police Department PIO Sgt. Mike Ernster extended his condolences to the family:

“We also cannot fathom the pain the family is feeling at this point, but we do hope that this investigation's result will bring them some level of solace.”

Court documents stated that investigating officers studied footage, social media posts, and ATM transactions, to track down the suspect.

A criminal complaint alleged that the suspect went in and out of Starren’s residence approximately 28 times between April 21 and April 28.

Saint Paul Police Department @sppdmn MEDIA AVAILABILITY



We will hold a media availability regarding the missing person investigation of Manijeh “Mani” Starren, that has now turned into a homicide investigation.



The availability will be at 2 p.m. in front of SPPD Headquarters (367 Grove Street). MEDIA AVAILABILITYWe will hold a media availability regarding the missing person investigation of Manijeh “Mani” Starren, that has now turned into a homicide investigation.The availability will be at 2 p.m. in front of SPPD Headquarters (367 Grove Street). https://t.co/fyaL5JmJD9

Investigators further discovered that the suspect purchased huge amounts of cleaning supplies from a Dollar Tree store, using Manijeh’s bank card.

Further investigation revealed that Manijeh Starren’s boyfriend searched how to clear cookies from an Android phone, “lime for soil”, and what cops do with a missing person’s report. The "lime for soil" search, in particular, proved to be incriminating, as court documents state:

“Lime can be used to speed up the decomposition process of a body and to reduce the smell of decomposition.”

In May, it was alleged that several neighbors complained of a foul smell coming from Joseph’s apartment. At one point, the manager and a maintenance worker also allegedly spotted him shifting black duffle bags, making it seem like the suspect was “carrying a dead body.”

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi issued a statement about the Manijeh Starren case on Friday:

“Our hearts go out to the victim's family and friends. The tireless work of our partners in law enforcement, especially the Saint Paul Police Department, made charging this tragic and horrific case possible; we appreciate the hard work of investigators and also our prosecution staff in quickly bringing forward these new charges.”

The suspect in the Manijeh Starren case is believed to be involved in the disappearance of another person

During the Friday press conference, Sgt. Ernster stated that apart from Manijeh Starren’s disappearance and death, the suspect is possibly linked to another missing person case.

The second possible victim has been identified as Fanta Xayavong, who was last seen in July 2021. Although she went missing years back, a missing person report was filed recently, in May 2023.

It was additionally stated that Fanta was last seen with Joseph, and her last known location is believed to be Shoreview. Law enforcement officials have urged the public to reach out to them if they have any information regarding her. The suspect currently is being held in the Ramsey County Jail.

Poll : 0 votes