Where were Jose and Maria Dutra found? Missing elderly couple located after disappearance

Jose and Maria Dutra, an elderly couple from Gilroy, disappeared on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. The couple was allegedly driving from Seaside towards Casa de Fruta in a 2011 Honda CRV with CA license plate 6RWS84.

Authorities had been looking for the missing couple since they were informed of their disappearance. While Jose Dutra was diagnosed with dementia, Maria Dutra had been showing early signs of the syndrome. This concerned the authorities and the couple's family even more.

Fortunately, KRON4 reported that both Jose and Maria Dutra were safely found in Ventura County on Thursday, August 31.

Jose and Maria Dutra went missing on the way to a fruit stand on Wednesday

The family of an elderly couple was worried after they went missing after being last seen in the city of Seaside. Jose and Maria Dutra reportedly left their Seaside residence on Wednesday and were driving to Casa De Fruta, located at 10021 Pacheco Pass Highway. Unfortunately, the Dutras never reached their destination.

Their daughter, Maria, called them later at around 10.30 pm local time and got to know that they had stopped in a parking lot with Jack in the Box and Target. However, that's all that was conveyed to her. The couple did not provide further details.

Both Jose and Maria Dutra exhibit signs and symptoms of dementia, with the former being formally diagnosed with the medical syndrome. Due to their medical conditions, the couple's disappearance raised an alarm. Speaking about the matter, Gilroy Police said,

"Maria may be beginning to suffer from Dementia but has not been treated for it. Jose has been diagnosed with Dementia and is prescribed medication but it is believed that he does not have it with him."

An elderly couple with dementia went missing, (Image via Haemaker/Twitter)

Authorities also revealed that the couple was driving a 2011 light brown/gold Honda CRV with CA license plate 6RWS841. The car also reportedly had front-end damage, which was secured by duct tape. Police sought help from the public to find the missing couple, in case anybody had any information regarding them.

Finally, on August 31, 2023, KRON4 reported that the couple had been found safely in Ventura County. Law enforcement officials, however, haven't released any further information regarding the case, including why they went missing in the first place.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 5.6 million people in the US suffer from dementia. It has also been stated by a leading voluntary health organization, the Alzheimer's Association, that about six in ten people with dementia will wander off from their house at least once.