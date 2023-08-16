Where was Joseph Czyz last seen? Cayuga County police issue plea for help in search for 13-year-old boy

On Monday, August 14, Cayuga County boy Joseph Czyz was reported missing by his family. The 13-year-old was last seen leaving his residence in the area of Adams Avenue around 10:30 pm on Monday, according to Syracuse News. Officials have not confirmed any potential motives behind the boy's disappearance.

As reported by local authorities, Joseph Czyz is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has hazel eyes and red hair. Auburn Pub noted that the search for Czyz remains in its early stages and that officials have not yet established any leads concerning the boy's disappearance. No investigators have discussed the potential of foul play.

All there is to know about the search for Joseph Czyz

While Joseph Czyz appeared to initially leave his home, his parents could not determine why he didn't return. After the 13-year-old was reported missing, officials from the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office searched the area, speaking to neighbors in case they had spotted the child. There were also reports of K-9 teams operating in the area.

Rachel Czyz, the 13-year-old boy's mother, said that no teams have had any luck in the search so far.

"It's with a heavy heart that I say we have not had any viable leads or found our boy yet. I am so thankful for all who have shared, spent time looking and reorganized your day for my Jo," Rachel said.

The police have reached out to the public in case anyone has information regarding his whereabouts. No Amber Alert has been issued in the case, implying that officials do not yet have a reason to believe the child has been abducted or is in immediate danger.

Rising missing child cases in America

As reported by the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, Joseph Czyz is one of approximately 460,000 children who go missing in America each year. In many cases, the children are found to have voluntarily run away from home. Several of these children are victims of abuse. They frequently face the risk of parental abuse because of their s*xual orientation or gender identity, with many belonging to the LGBTQ+ community.

In approximately half of the cases that are considered abductions, children are abducted by their own family members. This primarily occurs in the midst of property disputes. In approximately 27% of the cases, the kidnapper is an acquaintance. Typically, such acquaintances gain the child's trust through social media or other interactions.

According to the official website, Child Safety Los Angeles Criminal Lawyer, children with developmental difficulties are often most vulnerable to abductions. In many cases, suspicious individuals manipulate them after gaining contact. Since the children may have more trouble communicating their needs or desires, it becomes easier for criminals to control them for longer periods of time.