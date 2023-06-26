Where was Julian Sands last seen? Human remains reportedly found in search for missing British actor

On June 24, human remains were discovered near the San Gabriel Mountains, near Los Angeles, California, where actor Julian Sands disappeared earlier this year. According to CNN, Sands was last seen while hiking in Mount Baldy. He is believed to have died while trekking across the Baldy Bowl trail.
As reported by Deadline, California officials have not confirmed whether the human remains are those of Julian Sands. However, they believe that there is a strong possibility that it is him, given that they were discovered in the same area where he disappeared.
The 65-year-old British actor was best known for his roles in Warlock, Boxing Helena, and The Killing Fields.
The timeline of the search for Julian Sands
After Julian Sands' disappearance on January 13 - approximately a week after his 65th birthday - the last sign of activity from his cellphone was reported on January 15. On January 18, officials discovered his car in the Mount Baldy area.
On January 25, the victim's brother, Nick Sands, told BBC that he believed Julian Sands was dead:
"I have come to terms with the fact he's gone and for me that's how I've dealt with it."
As reported by ABC Los Angeles, the search for Julian Sands proved difficult due to the stormy weather conditions in the San Gabriel Mountains. Deadline Hollywood reported that the area was experiencing extreme conditions, including avalanches. As a result, the search effort had to be suspended for months.
The actor's adult son, Henry Sands, became involved in the search effort due to his experience climbing. However, noting the extreme weather, he expressed his concerns that his father may not have survived:
"(I am) of course, realistic about the impact on the search of the weather conditions over the last three months," Henry said.
On June 17, another search effort was conducted. Two days later, on June 19, several more search and rescue teams swept across Mount Baldy in the hopes of finding the actor.
Ultimately, on June 24, a group of hikers discovered the remains that are believed to be Sands'.
In response to the discovery, the actor's family released an official statement:
"We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer."
As official autopsy results are yet to be released, officials cannot comment on Sands' cause of death as of now.