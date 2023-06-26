Where was Julian Sands last seen? Human remains reportedly found in search for missing British actor

On June 24, human remains were discovered near the San Gabriel Mountains, near Los Angeles, California, where actor Julian Sands disappeared earlier this year. According to CNN, Sands was last seen while hiking in Mount Baldy. He is believed to have died while trekking across the Baldy Bowl trail.

As reported by Deadline, California officials have not confirmed whether the human remains are those of Julian Sands. However, they believe that there is a strong possibility that it is him, given that they were discovered in the same area where he disappeared.

The 65-year-old British actor was best known for his roles in Warlock, Boxing Helena, and The Killing Fields.

The timeline of the search for Julian Sands

After Julian Sands' disappearance on January 13 - approximately a week after his 65th birthday - the last sign of activity from his cellphone was reported on January 15. On January 18, officials discovered his car in the Mount Baldy area.

On January 25, the victim's brother, Nick Sands, told BBC that he believed Julian Sands was dead:

"I have come to terms with the fact he's gone and for me that's how I've dealt with it."

niko @iamsethbrundle Soooo bummed to hear about the passing of #JulianSands - every horror fan who grew up in the 80s and 90s knows his work in Warlock and Arachnophobia. Rest in power, sweet prince Soooo bummed to hear about the passing of #JulianSands - every horror fan who grew up in the 80s and 90s knows his work in Warlock and Arachnophobia. Rest in power, sweet prince https://t.co/pAAzKQaXaG

As reported by ABC Los Angeles, the search for Julian Sands proved difficult due to the stormy weather conditions in the San Gabriel Mountains. Deadline Hollywood reported that the area was experiencing extreme conditions, including avalanches. As a result, the search effort had to be suspended for months.

The actor's adult son, Henry Sands, became involved in the search effort due to his experience climbing. However, noting the extreme weather, he expressed his concerns that his father may not have survived:

"(I am) of course, realistic about the impact on the search of the weather conditions over the last three months," Henry said.

Diedrich Bader @bader_diedrich One of my favorite gestures in the long history of film is when Julian Sands touched his chest &lifted his head in anticipation of the rain

It was the perfect expression of the simple joy of being alive in the changing beautiful world

The most redeeming quality we have is art

RIP One of my favorite gestures in the long history of film is when Julian Sands touched his chest &lifted his head in anticipation of the rainIt was the perfect expression of the simple joy of being alive in the changing beautiful worldThe most redeeming quality we have is artRIP

On June 17, another search effort was conducted. Two days later, on June 19, several more search and rescue teams swept across Mount Baldy in the hopes of finding the actor.

Ultimately, on June 24, a group of hikers discovered the remains that are believed to be Sands'.

Annie @BadgrGrl21 It’s still breaks my heart about Julian Sands. A lovely post from Max Minghella tonight on the renewed search for Julian. Hoping his family and friends find closure. It’s still breaks my heart about Julian Sands. A lovely post from Max Minghella tonight on the renewed search for Julian. Hoping his family and friends find closure. https://t.co/Lx9wQFtBFp

In response to the discovery, the actor's family released an official statement:

"We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer."

As official autopsy results are yet to be released, officials cannot comment on Sands' cause of death as of now.

